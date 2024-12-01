A New York-based real estate company has bought White Marsh Mall for $190 million, according to commercial and residential real estate analysts CoStar Group.

Spinoso Real Estate Group has held the ailing 1.2 million-square-foot Baltimore County retail hub in receivership since January 2023. It’s anchored by department stores including JCPenney, Macy’s and Boscov’s, and benefits from its proximity to the region’s only IKEA.

The new owner has already welcomed incoming retailers The Original Pancake House, Brow Bar and vitamin and supplement retailer GNC, according to its website.

The seller, Brookfield Properties, still holds other Maryland shopping centers in its international portfolio, including Mondawmin Mall, the Towson Town Center, The Gallery at Harborplace on East Pratt Street and The Mall in Columbia, according to its website.