The Whiting-Turner Construction Company, one of the largest private companies in the Baltimore region, will soon relocate its headquarters for the first time in more than 50 years.

It isn’t going far, though. The general contractor and construction management company will remain in Towson, leaving its home in Hampton Plaza for a new building on the campus of Goucher College, less than a mile away.

The 150,000 square-foot office building will be designed by the national architect Gensler and is expected to be completed in late 2028.

Seating its corporate headquarters on a college campus is a unique move for the century-old company. In a Wednesday news release, Goucher and Whiting-Turner said they expect to use the new building as a “hub for introducing young people to career opportunities in today’s high-tech and innovative design and construction industries.” The two entities signed a 50-year ground lease agreement.

Over its 116 years of existence, Whiting-Turner has had only three presidents. Its current president and chief executive officer, Tim Regan, who has been in that role since 2014, called the relocation “a significant milestone” in the news release and said it “brings together two historic Baltimore institutions.”

“This partnership is future-focused,” Goucher College President Kent Devereaux said in a statement, “and takes an innovative approach to business development, education, and community engagement while opening the door to collaborative experiential learning opportunities and workforce pipelines for future generations.”

Whiting-Turner, which was founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology classmates in 1909, is a nationwide builder. It has a cluster of offices on the East Coast, but has 60 locations spread across the country.

Like its old building, Whiting-Turner will construct its new headquarters.