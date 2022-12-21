CCBC victim of phishing attack

The Community College of Baltimore County was the victim of a phishing attack that did not compromise student or faculty personal data but has left the college with “a slight financial loss,” according to a statement from the college.

The attack was discovered late last week, according to Hope Davis, a spokeswoman for the college. College officials are working closely with law enforcement and banking officials who are investigating the attack. In addition, the college said it is looking at internal procedures to reduce the risk of a future attack.

“We pride ourselves on being good stewards of public money and public trust. We take our financial responsibilities very seriously,” said CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis. “Given the strong effort we have made to fortify our systems with technology and training, this financial breach is highly disturbing. We are working closely with law enforcement officials to determine how this crime occurred and what additional preventive actions we can take in the future.”

Davis said the college could not release other details because the incident is under investigation.