Parents have less than a month to secure state funds that help families pay for child care.

In a tight budget year, state lawmakers didn’t step in to save the child care scholarship program from an enrollment freeze. That means beginning May 1, families who don’t already receive a scholarship won’t be able to get one until at least September. Even then, the state’s education department plans to accept new kids into the program only as others leave, capping it at about 40,000 scholarships, with a wait list.

Chris Peusch, executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association, said her organization is grateful that scholarship funding wasn’t cut even further during a tough budget fight. But she’s still nervous for new parents, some of whom won’t have a child to apply on behalf of until after funds dry up next month.

“Everybody had to make concessions,” Peusch said. “We really hope that for our families that need to get to work, that this is short-lived and there’s a way to support them.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The average cost for full-time child care in Maryland is nearly $25,000 a year, according to the Maryland Family Network. While a scholarship may not cover the entire cost of tuition, it can significantly reduce the burden. Here’s how to get one.

Does my child qualify for a scholarship?

Parents of children who are younger than 13, or between 13 and 19 years old with a qualifying disability, may be able to get a scholarship, according to the education department’s website. While parents of infants, toddlers and preschoolers often use their allowance toward full-time care, parents with older kids can use it for before- and after-school care or on days their school systems are closed.

To qualify, caregivers — both parents if they live in the same household — must be working, enrolled in an approved job training program or attending school, while earning less than $112,000 a year as a family of four. The education department has more detailed information about income requirements online, but families receiving Temporary Cash Assistance or Supplemental Security Income automatically qualify.

You also must be willing to vaccinate your child or provide exemption documentation.

How do I apply?

Head to the Child Care Scholarship Family Portal to submit your initial application.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This “fast-track” application will be processed within three business days, and eligible families will receive a temporary, 60-day scholarship. Submitting an application starts a 15-day clock to provide the additional information and documentation the department requires before giving out full 52-week scholarships.

Families can still apply after May 1, but they’ll be moved to a wait list until at least September.

What will I need?

To receive a scholarship, you’ll need to prove you’re working or in school and live in Maryland. Be prepared to gather some key documents, including:

Proof of identity, such as a passport, birth certificate or driver’s license, for every person in the house, including photo IDs for all adults.

Documentation of where you live, like a utility bill or a lease agreement

For working parents, your most recent pay stubs for four weeks of consecutive work and an employment verification statement that your boss fills out. You’ll also need to provide proof of any other income, like alimony

For parents in school or training, you’ll need your class schedule

The online portal has a full list of what you’ll need under “application requirements,” which will also include necessary documents for parents in certain circumstances, such as those experiencing homelessness or migrant workers.

And while parents do not need to be citizens to qualify, you’ll need to provide proof, such as a birth certificate or other documentation, “that each child needing child care is a citizen of the United States or a qualified alien.” Undocumented children are not eligible for scholarships, according to the education department.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

When do I get the voucher?

If you receive your temporary, 60-day scholarship and submit your additional documents on time, the state says it will let you know if you’re eligible for a full scholarship before your initial two months are up.

Families who already have a scholarship get a 45-day warning when it’s about to expire, requiring them to basically reapply within that window. But even if that happens after May 1, families will be able to renew their scholarship without getting kicked to the wait list, the education department said.

How long will these limits last?

In a March 15 letter, State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright told legislators that the department will completely freeze enrollment between May 1 and Sept. 1 because there’s not enough funding to sustain the program at its current pace. Over that time, the education department expects enrollment to fall from 43,645 kids today to about 40,633 kids as they age out of the program or their parents no longer qualify.

After that, the department will keep enrollment at about 40,000 children, “based on budget limitations,” with a wait list that prioritizes the lowest-income families.

The letter also says that the list will be periodically purged if it’s around for more than a year. Families will be periodically asked if they want to remain on the wait list and to update their information to ensure they’re still eligible for a scholarship. They’ll have 30 days to respond.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.