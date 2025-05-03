Coppin State University wants to help “revolutionize mental health support on HBCU campuses.” And it’s getting a celebrity boost.

On Friday, the Baltimore-based historically Black university opened the SheCare Wellness Pods, which the university said were conceptualized by Taraji P. Henson. The actress, known for roles like Cookie Lyon in “Empire” and Katherine Goble Johnson in “Hidden Figures,” was born in Washington D.C. but graduated from high school in Oxon Hill, according to the Capital News Service. She hails from an HBCU herself, as she studied acting at Howard University.

According to the university, the pods “will offer a variety of services, including counseling, workshops, and wellness activities, with a focus on promoting emotional well-being and resilience, particularly for women.” Some of those services include free therapy, guided yoga and sound healing.

The havens are meant to provide a “safe and nurturing environment” to help students “manage stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges.” The goal is to reach over 25,000 Black women across HBCU campuses.

The pods stem from a partnership between the university, kate spade new york, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and its executive director, Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is also Henson’s best friend. Henson founded the organization to honor her father’s battle with mental health issues after the Vietnam War.

“Motivated by their own experiences and the glaring absence of culturally relevant mental health support, they [Henson and Jenkins] took a bold step forward and established BLHF with a clear mission: to destigmatize mental health within BIPOC and underrepresented communities and enhance accessibility,” the foundation’s website reads.

Coppin State University is the fourth HBCU to get the pods after Alabama State University, Hampton University and Bennett College, but it’s the first to get indoor versions, according to the university.

“Coppin decided to repurpose an indoor space on our campus which allows year-round usage without interruption and increases the impact of the services being provided,” a news release from the university reads.

