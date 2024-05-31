The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women

Past the barbed wire, tall fences, and heavy security doors, something special was happening inside of the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup. For the first time in history, Goucher College held its college graduation inside the walls of the penitentiary for incarcerated students.

Goucher Prison Education System, or GPEP, allows inmates to study and earn credits towards a degree while in prison. Students take about eight to 10 years to graduate because the majority are working full-time while serving their sentences.

Classes are taught twice a week, and most students take two classes per semester. GPEP first started offering classes in 2012 and received further funding in 2016. The classes are in-person with hands on learning. The goal is for the classes to be as similar as what is offered on Goucher’s main campus.

All of that hard work inside the walls came to fruition when two graduates, Jeanne Cascio and Janet Johnson, received diplomas to the applause of their loved ones, professors, penitentiary staff, and fellow inmates. A third inmate also graduated from the program but was released in time to walk on Goucher’s main campus last week.

The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Jeanne Cascio's loved ones are led by granddaughter Gianna, 5, past the rows of GPEP faculty before the ceremony. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Cascio, 65, graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in American Studies in 2021 and was able to be a part of the official ceremony Friday.

Michael Curry, GPEP faculty, shared stories of having Cascio as a student, such as the time she once made a teapot out of tape for a class project.

“I’d welcome a classroom full of your clones,” he said. “You are an extraordinary person, you’ve accomplished so much and should be very proud and, dare I say it, positively chuffed,” Curry ended, using a phrase that means “very pleased” from Downtown Abbey, a favorite show of Cascio’s.

Cascio smiled and laughed and then took the stage to address the room.

“My experiences at Goucher have changed me as a person, as a woman,” she said. “Being the first recipient to get a B.A. at Goucher College [through the GPEP program] has given me a tremendous sense of accomplishment. I’ll go as far to say that even at sixty-five years old, I’ll try for my master’s!” said Cascio during her acceptance speech.

Cascio’s mother, sister, daughter and granddaughter were in the audience wiping their tears, clapping hard, and hollering her name. “That’s my daughter! That’s her! My daughter!” said Cascio’s mother, 90-year-old Joan Kerner.

Jeanne Cascio's mother Joan Kerner smiles at her after the ceremony. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Jeanne Cascio's sister Linda Ness claps for her while holding a tissue for her tears. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Jeanne Cascio's sister Linda Ness hugs her granddaughter Gianna, 5, during her speech. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“When I was growing up you didn’t have things like this. Now it’s so different,” said Kerner as she reminisced about when her father was in prison. “I’m glad it is like this now, but not glad my daughter is in here.”

Her other daughter, Cascio’s sister Linda Ness, continued, “We just need her home and out of here now. Goucher is wonderful for allowing this to happen. My sister actually dropped out of school in 11th grade and now look, here she is, getting her bachelor’s degree.”

Cascio and Johnson, their eyes filled with pride and excitement, high-fived each other after they switched their tassels to the other side of their graduation caps as applause echoed off the gray concrete walls of the penitentiary gymnasium.

Janet Johnson '23 high-fives Jeanne Cascio, '21, after they switch their tassels of their graduation caps. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Inmates clap during the commencement speeches. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Johnson, 35, also graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in American Studies last December. She walked next to Cascio down the middle of a sea of chairs of her inmate peers Friday. Her two younger sisters cried and yelled as her name was called. They repeated how accomplished they felt seeing Johnson finally get her well-earned degree despite the distractions of being incarcerated during her study.

“We were in college together and she finished before me! I feel accomplished through her and for her,” said her younger sister Vanilla Murphy. Her other younger sister, Azucar Johnson, briefly discussed their mother, who passed in December of 2018. “She [Johnson] always said she’d be the first to get her degree. She did that. That was the only thing my momma wanted her to have,” said Azucar Johnson.

Azucar continues her praise for her older sister, saying that they experienced hardship and didn’t have much growing up in East Baltimore. “She had to be a mom to me. When you have those things, you never know whether or not you’ll even make it in life to live as long as you live. To come to these obstacles and make it through? I’m proud,” she said.

Murphy adds, “Even just making it in prison period. You never know how your life can go on the inside. Just to make it this far, she did that. We’re proud.”

Janet Johnson's two younger sisters, Vanilla Murphy and Azucar Johnson, clap for her as she takes the podium. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Janet Johnson's younger sister, Azucar Johnson, dances after watching her receive her diploma. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Janet Johnson gets a big hug from her sister Vanilla Murphy. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women on May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Smiling and holding her new diploma Johnson stood among cameras and her loved ones. Her thesis, titled “Emerging Adulthood,” examines the definition of adulthood in the U.S. from legal, social, and psychological perspectives.

Incarcerated at 18, Johnson goes on to discuss that science supports that brain maturation within an adolescent is not reached until the ages of twenty-four to twenty-five. Her thesis explores the legal system using the marker of age eighteen as an adult, but ignoring the science that there is a more gradual and emerging adulthood still to come. Johnson also explores the policy changes that would result from a more expansive, consistent, and science-based definition of adulthood.

“I’m just proud of the fact that I did it. It’s a hard process and now that I’m done, I spend all of my time trying to help my peers and encouraging them to do the same thing. Even though I’m done my time is still dedicated to GPEP and my community,” she said.

She attributes a turning point in her motivation to Lieutenant Latoya Gray, a supportive figure who called her to tell her she could do it and that she had help if she needed it. “I didn’t need the extra help but to know that it was there, that was what made a difference.”

Janet Johnson poses with her diploma and her two younger sisters, Vanilla Murphy and Azucar Johnson. The Goucher College Prison Education System hosted the first ever graduation ceremony inside the walls of Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, May 31, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)