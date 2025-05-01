Vice President JD Vance will deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony on May 23.

The ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, will honor the Class of 2025. The event is closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the academy’s YouTube channel.

Vance, a native of Middletown, Ohio, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years after graduating high school, working as a military journalist and rising to the rank of corporal. His service awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Following his military service, Vance earned degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He later worked as a venture capitalist and author before launching his political career. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and became the nation’s 50th vice president in 2025. He is widely known for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy”.

The Naval Academy, founded in 1845, is a four-year federal service academy that prepares future officers for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. More than 4,400 midshipmen from across the country and several foreign nations study at the institution. Graduates earn a Bachelor of Science degree and commit to at least five years of military service.