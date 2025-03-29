Faculty and staff at the Johns Hopkins University were instructed not to intervene if federal law enforcement officers arrive on campus to detain a community member.

The advice was sent to members of the university and the health system last month by the Hopkins Offices of General Counsel.

It comes as students around the country with lawful student visas and immigration statuses have been detained by ICE agents. Students at the University of Alabama, Tufts University, Georgetown University, Columbia University and the University of Minnesota have been detained in the last two weeks.

The Johns Hopkins memo, on the university’s public safety website, instructs employees to first “remain calm,” and then immediately contact the Office of Public Safety.

Federal law enforcement officers can enter areas on the campus which are open to the public. “Many areas” are open to the public, according to the letter.

But they do not have access to spaces in which Hopkins identification is required, such as some clinical spaces, administrative or faculty offices, classrooms and residence halls.

“Federal law enforcement officers are not authorized to access these non-public areas without meeting certain legal requirements,” such as a valid warrant or court order, the guidance states.

If an employee is to encounter a federal law enforcement officer that seeks to enter a non-public area, they are to “calmly request that the officer wait” and contact the appropriate public safety officer.

Hopkins employees are instructed not to accept “service of any legal document.”

“If a federal law enforcement officer takes action, with or without awaiting guidance from Johns Hopkins legal and/or public safety personnel, it is important that you do not intervene, as obstructing or otherwise interfering with certain government activity can be a crime,” the guidance reads.

It instructs employees to not obstruct the officers’ activities or block their movement in any facility. Additionally, employees are instructed not to notify the person who is being sought after by federal law enforcement officials.

Employees were also told to not “engage in any behavior in an effort to enable them to leave the premises or hide.”

The Hopkins Justice Collective, a group made up of students, affiliates and alumni of the university that supports Palestinian causes, sent a letter to Hopkins leadership last week demanding the university be a “sanctuary campus” that protects “noncitizens, undocumented and vulnerable members of the Hopkins community.”

The letter asks Hopkins to prohibit ICE from being on campus and to refuse compliance with federal law enforcement officers. The university has not yet responded to the demands.

Johns Hopkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hopkins is already under federal investigation for anti-semitism complaints, and is expected to be visited by the Joint Taskforce on Anti-Semitism, the same group that stripped Columbia University of $400 million in federal funding, sometime this year.

A committee at the university decided earlier this year not to divest from Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Friday that he had signed more than 300 letters revoking the visas of students, visitors and others, which would force their expulsion from the United States.

Rubio said he had been signing letters daily to revoke visas since late January when he took office. He has told the Homeland Security Department to detain students, or recent graduates, for deportation for their “opposition” to American foreign policy.

In the cases of the college students that have been recently detained, that means taking pro-Palestinian stances.

But not all of the students targeted have participated in protests or encampments. Take the case of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University doctorate student and Fulbright scholar from Turkey who was detained on Wednesday.

Ozturk was one of several authors of a student newspaper essay last year calling for Tufts to support Palestinian rights and divest from Israel.

As a result, Rubio ordered her visa to be revoked. Six people in black clothing, some wearing masks, seized her off a street outside her home in Somerville, Massachusetts. In video released of the event, Ozturk can be heard screaming.

Despite a federal judge ordering agents to not remove her from Massachusetts without prior notice, Ozturk was transferred to a detention center in Louisiana.

