The Johns Hopkins University will eliminate more than 200 Maryland jobs on May 12, the institution reported to the Maryland Department of Labor.

The layoffs include 130 employees at Jhpiego as well as 107 employees at the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Communication Programs. The Maryland layoffs are among more than 2,000 globally, announced last week as the university grapples with massive federal funding cuts.

“We are providing comprehensive support with additional benefits, assistance, and resources to help employees navigate this transition and explore new opportunities,” according to a statement from Johns Hopkins.

Jhpiego, which was founded more than a half-century ago, managed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants from USAID and other federal agencies and philanthropic organizations. Focused on improving health for women and children, the organization reached more than 40 countries.

The Center for Communication Programs oversees some $100 million in programs in 40 to 50 countries.

In a letter sent to Johns Hopkins faculty, staff and students earlier this month, university President Ron Daniels wrote that more than $800 million in foreign aid contracts managed by the Hopkins School of Medicine, the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Communication Programs and Jhpiego, had been terminated.

That $800 million loss is on top of the $200 million per year it stands to lose in biomedical research funding after the Trump administration made significant cuts to the National Institutes of Health. Johns Hopkins is frequently the nation’s top recipient of research funding from the NIH and last month joined a lawsuit against the cuts.

Nearly 50% of Hopkins’ revenue was derived from research on behalf of the federal government.

“At this time, we have little choice but to reduce some of our work in response to the slowing and stopping of grants and to adjust to an evolving legal landscape,” Daniels wrote earlier this month. “There are difficult moments before us, with impacts to budgets, personnel, and programs.”

