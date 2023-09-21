Johns Hopkins University releases draft policies for private police force

Johns Hopkins University has released a long-awaited list of draft policies and procedures for its private police force that, once finalized, would serve as guidelines for officers’ interactions with the public.

The policies posted online Thursday afternoon address a wide range of topics including de-escalation, use of force, ethics and interactions with individuals including undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and those experiencing a behavioral health crisis. They also include directives concerning police misconduct and civilian oversight, an issue that has long concerned some students, faculty and community members.

Critics of the university’s plan say they oppose the creation of a private, armed police force that could patrol certain areas and make arrests for some crimes.

A statement posted on a website about the university’s police force touted the draft polices as representing “a comprehensively progressive approach to policing that prioritizes equity, transparency, accountability, and community-based public safety strategies.”

The site states the policies were developed by independent experts from the nonprofit National Policing Institute and the consulting firm 21st Century Policing Solutions. The latter group is overseeing implementation of the Baltimore Police Department’s federal consent decree.

Each directive was reviewed by members of both organizations. Individuals and organizations “representing the diversity of the University community” also provided feedback on the draft, the statement said.

In crafting the policies, the website states, officials considered policies used by municipal police departments that have undergone substantial reform efforts, such as agencies in Baltimore, New Orleans, Seattle, Portland, Detroit and Ferguson, Missouri. Officials also reviewed best practices from social science research centers and civil rights organizations as well as policies used by other higher education institutions including UMBC, Morgan State and Towson universities.

University leaders are inviting members of the public to submit feedback online on the policies, which can be done so anonymously. The public comment period will end in 60 days on Nov. 20. The Johns Hopkins Accountability Board was also asked to share feedback in writing and during its public meetings, the next of which is scheduled for Oct. 26.

In the meantime, the university has pledged to host several “Ask the Expert” sessions to allow community members time to ask questions about the policies before submitting their feedback. The university has not yet announced dates, times or locations for the meetings.

This article will be updated.