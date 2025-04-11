More visas have been revoked for international students studying at the Johns Hopkins University, bringing the total to “several dozen.”

The university’s Office of International Services quietly shared the news on its website.

“As of April 10, several dozen Johns Hopkins graduate students (and recent graduates of JHU graduate programs) have had their student visas revoked,” the website says.

The news reflects the rising number of international students across the country who’ve suddenly lost their ability to legally stay in the U.S. A recent legal filing accuses the Trump administration of canceling visas for more than 500 non-citizens.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told reporters some visas were revoked because of students’ connection to pro-Palestinian activism.

“We have received no information about the specific basis for the terminations, but we have no indication that they are associated with free expression activities on campus,” the message says.

The university is also “not aware of” any arrests or detentions of Hopkins students as a result of the actions. Fifteen percent of Hopkins’ first-year class is made up of international students, according to the university, representing 83 countries.

On Tuesday, Johns Hopkins had shared that “approximately a dozen” international students had their visas revoked.

The same day, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County shared that four of its international students had their visas revoked. The University of Maryland, College Park also said that international students there had lost their visas, but did not share the number.

Three Maryland institutions signed an amicus brief on Thursday supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the Trump administration from revoking student visas without cause and arresting, detaining and deporting noncitizen students and faculty. The University System of Maryland, which includes UMBC and UMD, was among those who signed; Johns Hopkins did not.

