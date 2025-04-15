The Johns Hopkins University revealed on Tuesday that 37 graduate students and recent graduates have been impacted by the federal government’s nationwide barrage of visa revocations.

The university shared the information in a livestream on Tuesday afternoon that was only available to those with a Johns Hopkins email address.

Last Tuesday, Hopkins shared that “approximately a dozen” students had lost their visas. By the end of the week, the number had grown to “several dozen,” according to university officials. This is the first time that Hopkins has shared a specific number.

The news reflects the rising number of international students across the country who’ve suddenly lost their ability to legally stay in the U.S. Over 180 colleges and universities have identified nearly 1,200 international students and recent graduates who have lost their visas.

Several international students who have had their visas revoked in recent weeks have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, arguing the government denied them due process when it suddenly took away their permission to be in the U.S.

Speakers on the Hopkins livestream included Tiffany Wright, university’s interim vice president and general counsel, Jim Brailer, the associate vice provost for international student and scholar services and Branville Bard, the vice president for public safety and chief of police.

The university pledged to continue hosting livestreams on federal actions and directives related to research, student financial aid, and anti-discrimination policies, including Title VI.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told reporters that some visas were revoked because of students’ connections to pro-Palestinian activism.

But Hopkins does not have any information on whether the students impacted were activists.

“We have received no information about the specific basis for the terminations, but we have no indication that they are associated with free expression activities on campus,” a Hopkins message stated last week.

The university is also “not aware of” any arrests or detentions of Hopkins students as a result of the actions. Fifteen percent of Hopkins’ first-year class is made up of international students, according to the university, representing 83 countries.

Last week, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County shared that four of its international students had their visas revoked. The University of Maryland, College Park also said that international students there had lost their visas, but did not share the number.

Three Maryland institutions signed an amicus brief last week supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the Trump administration from revoking student visas without cause and arresting, detaining and deporting noncitizen students and faculty. The University System of Maryland, which includes UMBC and UMD, was among those who signed; Johns Hopkins did not.

