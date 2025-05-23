Members of the class of 2025 should feel ready to take a leap of faith — assuming they’re willing to listen to the advice of a banjo-playing frog.

If the thunderous applause that greeted their commencement speaker is any indication, they probably will. Kermit the Frog appeared onstage at the University of Maryland, College Park, Thursday night to give the address at a cold and drizzly event his name has taken over: Kermencement.

“You’re all here to listen to a frog in a very tiny cap and gown give a commencement speech on what actually turned out to be a pretty beautiful evening,” Kermit said. “I can guarantee you the forecast calls for a 100% chance of frog.”

Kermit appeared behind a podium on a stage lit in green to mark his arrival. The university and the Muppets Studio modified staging to accommodate Kermit’s 13-inch stature, according to a spokesperson for the studio.

Matt Vogel, who has performed as Kermit for the past eight years, supplied the iconic froggy voice, according to the Muppets Studio. Although it’s unclear how Vogel prepares for the role, a studio spokesperson said Kermit prefers meditation and tongue twisters.

The Muppets’ leader dedicated much of his speech to what he learned from Jim Henson, Kermit’s creator, who graduated from the University of Maryland in 1960.

“Jim, in the early days, he had a hand in literally everything I did,” said Kermit, in one of a few jokes of the night that probably wouldn’t have landed as well with his friends over at “Sesame Street” as it did in front of the 20-somethings taking in his every word.

He also told the graduates he could tell they worked their tails off — “and, as a former tadpole, believe me, losing your tail is a pretty big deal.”

Kermit told the thousands of graduates that he had three pieces of advice for them: Find your people, take the leap and make connections.

The famous amphibian said he learned about finding his people through his friend Henson. He said Henson could always see the spark in others and saw the potential in what would one day become the beloved Muppets.

“He taught me what’s unique about you should always be shared. And that really stuck with me,” Kermit said. “Truly, there’s a spot for everyone in the show.”

Kermit proceeded to call out the arts and humanities majors by name in addition to the biology students, though he added grimly — well, as stoically as he could without being able to change his face — that he would not accept any invitations into their labs after the ceremony.

Noting that frogs like him know a little something about leaping, Kermit encouraged the graduates to leap together, rather than stomping on each other’s heads like lily pads.

And he said to keep making connections, especially as life gets harder post-graduation with the hunt for jobs, the repayment of student loans and the “price of eggs, good grief.”

“I know the past four years have brought more challenges than anyone expected,” Kermit said. “But look at you. I know that you’re going to be OK. Because you’re here! You did it!”

Kermit spoke to audience members who had traveled from as far as Peru, Mongolia and Azerbaijan, a 22-hour trip, to watch their loved ones on one of the biggest nights of their lives.

A spokesperson for the Muppets Studio said it was one of Kermit’s largest-ever audiences, which had no shortage of fans. Audience members showed off their own stuffed Kermits by waving them side to side, sitting them on their heads and even stuffing them next to their faces inside rain jackets so he could stay close by.

At the end of Kermit’s 12-minute speech, which he wrapped up with a sing-along performance of “Rainbow Connection,” college President Darryll J. Pines led a chant of “Kermit!” as the graduates gave a standing ovation.

Pines also wished Kermit a happy 70th birthday and presented him with a gift: a citation from Gov. Wes Moore, “in appreciation of outstanding services to the citizens of the state of Maryland.”

Kermit was not joined in person by any of his Muppet friends, including Miss Piggy, who decided to watch the livestream rather than supporting her former beau in person.

“Miss Piggy is on a well-deserved (her words) vacation and unfortunately will miss the speech in person,” a Muppets Studio spokesperson said in an email Wednesday. “She claims it has nothing to do with the fact that Kermit was asked to give the speech instead of her.”

Maybe that’s for the best: Kermit said he tries to appreciate people for exactly who they are, “even if they are a pig who hogs the spotlight.”

“I’m probably going to get in trouble for that one,” Kermit said.

Well, just add that one to the many ways it’s not easy being green.

