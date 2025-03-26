It’s not easy being green — or a commencement speaker. But Kermit the Frog will do it.

The beloved Muppet will deliver the commencement address at University of Maryland, College Park at SECU Stadium on May 21, the university announced on Wednesday morning.

While speaking at graduation is a big Kermitment, the beloved Muppet and legendary frog has deep ties to UMD. His creator, Jim Henson, graduated from Maryland’s flagship university in 1960.

In a statement shared by UMD, Kermit said that “nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Muppet added: “I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”

UMD began teasing a green-themed announced on Tuesday afternoon, turning college social media channels green and posting that “big news” was coming.

Students flocked to the comment section on the official University of Maryland Instagram account to question what it could be. Was Charli XCX’s Brat making an appearance in College Park? Could it be somehow “Wicked” related?

On Wednesday morning, the announcement came. In a video posted to UMD’s social media accounts, the commencement speaker was revealed as an environmental advocate, a best-selling author, a Peabody award winner and... an “amphibitarian.”

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit The Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” said UMD President Darryll Pines. “Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit The Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore Banner reporters Cayla Harris and Rohan Mattu contributed to this story.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.