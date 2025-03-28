Kevin Roberts’ talk is back on in Baltimore.

The Project 2025 author had been slated to speak at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law earlier this month but canceled the day of the event due to illness. The school’s Republican Law Society has rescheduled the talk for Monday. Only students and faculty can attend.

Roberts’ planned appearance was the subject of student outcry, counter-events and a scheduled protest outside the law school building downtown. Debate ensued over whether the event would reinforce diversity of thought or spread hate, due to Roberts’ stances on marriage equality and abortion access.

Roberts is the president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and widely considered the mastermind of Project 2025. The 900-page plan pushes for firing federal employees, placing limits on the National Institutes of Health and cracking down on immigration. He made headlines last year for bragging about killing a dog with a shovel.

The rescheduled talk, according to an invitation sent by the Republican Law Society earlier this month, will “explore what federalism should look like in a Trumpian era.”

The law school’s dean, Renée Hutchins Laurent, told The Baltimore Banner in a statement before the initial event that she was “proud that our student groups are planning programs that promote diversity of thought and interrogate current legal and policy issues” and that it was “crucial that we uphold the right to free speech, even when faced with speech we find deeply offensive.”

Roberts will speak with University System of Maryland Regents Professor Mark Graber and will “highlight the conservative perspective,” according to the announcement.

Graber is expected to provide a “commentary of his views,” while Roberts will introduce the law school to the Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America, a conservative advocacy group affiliated with the foundation.

Roberts, in what is described as a “fireside chat,” will also speak on “what law students should do both with Heritage and on their own as well as how everyone will be included in America’s meritocracy.”

Graber said he agreed to moderate the event because one of his students asked him to.

“For better or for worse, the Heritage Foundation is playing a role in federal policy right now,” he said.

The law professor also said he was interested in hearing from Roberts whether the Heritage Foundation’s stance on federalism has changed with the second presidential term of Donald Trump.

“Political actors’ attitudes towards federalism [are] rapidly switching,” he said. “Donald Trump doesn’t appear to be acting in ways that appear to be respecting the integrity of the states, so I’m wondering if the Heritage Foundation is objecting to what Trump is doing.”

And, Graber noted, the conversation is about federalism only. He said it shouldn’t “wander into other areas,” like Project 2025 and some of Roberts’ more controversial beliefs.

The event will include giveaways of signed books and shirts, as well as free snacks and drinks.

