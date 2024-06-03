The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Loyola University Maryland has closed its Timonium Graduate Center, a Baltimore County hub for master’s degree programs in education and business for more than 25 years.

The closure, according to the university, comes as more students are learning remotely and Loyola’s Baltimore City campus expands. Timonium’s in-person classes will move to the college’s Evergreen campus and Belvedere Square.

“We’re working hard to use our space as thoughtfully and effectively as possible and ensure a seamless transition for our academic programs, students, and colleagues who work in Timonium,” said Loyola’s President Terrence M. Sawyer in a news release. “Our goal is to meet our students where they are. We remain committed to that aspect of our Jesuit, Catholic mission moving forward.”

There were 375 students who used the center. Some of the administrative offices there, like graduate admissions, will be moved online, according to a spokesperson for the university. The closure will not affect the the size of the student body, faculty or staff.

The property, which was first opened as the graduate center in 1998, is expected to be on the market this summer.

In April, the college announced its creation of a community hub on York Road with $1 million from the federal government and $225,000 from the state. The renovation, scheduled for completion in 2026, will add 2,500 square feet of office space, multipurpose space for community events, and a large reception area.