Maryland college graduation season is right around the corner.

This May, graduates will be sent off with words of wisdom from all manner of speakers. There are traditional types, like state leaders, barrier-breaking industry titans, a Paralympian and even a famous green puppet.

Here’s a rundown of some notable commencement addresses announced so far.

Kermit The Frog

University of Maryland, College Park

Students at the state’s flagship university will have an unusual (and green) commencement speaker: Kermit The Frog.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Kermit’s creator, Jim Henson, is a Maryland graduate. The university announced the Kermencement by covering its social media with green images and sharing a special video with the news.

In a statement shared by the university, Kermit said that “nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland.”

Read More Kermit the Frog to speak at University of Maryland commencement Mar 26, 2025

The Muppet added: “If a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”

Kermit will deliver his words of wisdom to graduates on May 21 at SECU Stadium and livestreamed on the university’s commencement website. Students may receive up to six tickets for guests, which can be found on this website.

Vice President JD Vance

U.S. Naval Academy

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will speak at the Naval Academy graduation, a sign of the continuing influence of President Donald Trump’s administration on the campus. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The military academy in Annapolis went for a more serious keynote speaker.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The U.S. Naval Academy announced this week that Vice President JD Vance will deliver the commencement address to graduates on May 23.

The event, which will be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the academy’s YouTube channel.

Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years after graduating high school, working as a military journalist and rising to the rank of corporal. His service awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Vance’s address comes as the Trump administration exerts increasing influence on the academy. In recent weeks, the institution has removed books on race and gender from its library, stopped considering race in admissions and gotten new, Trump-appointed board members.

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks

Bowie State University

U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks was previously county executive in Prince George’s, where Bowie State is located. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Want to hear from someone with a more local viewpoint? Stop by Bowie State University’s commencement to see U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The historically Black university will host the state’s first Black female senator on May 23 at Bulldog Stadium. Graduating students will receive tickets for their guests, and the ceremony will be livestreamed.

Alsobrooks served as county executive of Prince George’s County, where Bowie State is located, from 2018 to 2024. She was the first Black female county executive in Maryland history and the first female county executive of Prince George’s.

Gov. Wes Moore

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

Maryland Governor Wes Moore will speak at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The historically Black college is going the traditional route for its graduation speaker, inviting Gov. Wes Moore to impart his wisdom to graduates on May 16 at William P. Hytche Arena.

Graduating seniors will each get five tickets, and the event can be watched online here.

University President Heidi M. Anderson said in a statement that Moore’s “story is about both inspiration and perspiration — hard work — and resonates with all.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The governor recently led the state legislature through a rocky budget season and has fended off rumors of a future presidential run. He will also be delivering the commencement address at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania this year.

Paralympian McKenzie Coan

Loyola University Maryland

Baltimore’s Jesuit university is tapping an alum to speak to graduates this year.

Paralympian, author and disability rights advocate McKenzie Coan will deliver the address on May 17 at CFG Bank Arena.

Coan is a professional swimmer with osteogenesis imperfecta, known as brittle bone disease. That hasn’t stopped her from representing the U.S. in four Paralympic Games — including Paris 2024 — and winning four gold and three silver medals.

Tickets are not required, and the event will also be streamed online.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin

St. Mary’s College of Maryland

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin will speak at St. Mary's College of Maryland. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The state’s public liberal arts college has invited U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin to deliver a commencement address this year.

Raskin will speak to graduates on May 10 and will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. No tickets are required for the event, which will take place on the Townhouse Green on campus.

Raskin, who is considered a leader in Democratic politics, has made headlines recently for suggesting D.C. should join Maryland and for lambasting his Maryland colleague, Republican Rep. Andy Harris.

Artist Joyce J. Scott and First Lady Dawn Moore

University of Baltimore

Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott will speak at a University of Baltimore graduation ceremony. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The University of Baltimore has two graduation speakers this year.

Baltimore native and artist Joyce J. Scott will deliver a keynote address to undergraduate students on the morning of May 21 at The Lyric. Joyce, who was honored with 50-year career retrospective at the Baltimore Museum of Art, is a widely known sculptor, quilter and educator. She was named a Smithsonian Visionary Artist and, according to the BMA, is one of a “long line of makers in her family who created beautiful, functional objects in their quest for freedom out of slavery.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

During the afternoon portion of commencement, Maryland first lady Dawn Moore will speak to departing graduate students. Moore is the first African American first lady of Maryland and is known for her philanthropy, community organizing and work on various political campaigns for former Gov. Martin O’Malley and former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown.

Nonprofit CEO Krish O’Mara Vignarajah

Goucher College

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah is from Baltimore County, where Goucher College is located. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Seniors and their families will hear from Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Global Refuge, at Goucher College’s graduation ceremony this year.

Global Refuge is the largest faith-based national nonprofit exclusively dedicated to supporting immigrants and refugees in the country. The organization’s president and CEO previously served as a policy director for first lady Michelle Obama and at the State Department as a senior advisor to Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

Vignarajah, who is from Baltimore County, will give her advice to graduates on May 23 in the college’s Kraushaar Auditorium.

Entrepreneur Sal Khan

The Johns Hopkins University

Sal Khan, founder of the nonprofit education organization Khan Academy, will be on Johns Hopkins’ Homewood campus to deliver a commencement address to students and families on May 22.

Khan Academy’s online platform has tutored million of students in hundreds of countries. It’s often used by school systems to help supplement lessons and includes standardized testing prep.

Khan will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at the commencement.

Fortune 500 CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett

Morgan State University

President and CEO of TIAA Thasunda Brown Duckett. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA, will speak to Morgan State graduates on May 17 at Hughes Memorial Stadium.

Duckett is one of just a few Black women to lead Fortune 500 companies. She currently heads TIAA, a retirement and investment agency, and previously held leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Chase and Fannie Mae. She is an appointee to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Only guests of graduating students can attend Morgan State’s commencement.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.