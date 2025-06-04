As college students begin summer break, their relaxation could be interrupted: Colleges across Maryland are raising tuition, and they’ll need to come up with the difference.

Though it isn’t official quite yet, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents Finance Committee voted on Wednesday to authorize tuition increases at public universities in the state of up to 5%. The full board will vote next week, with the regents likely to approve the planned increases.

Other universities, like the Johns Hopkins University and Morgan State University, have already announced tuition increases.

It’s getting increasingly expensive to earn a college degree. The average annual cost of tuition at a public four-year college is 40 times higher than it was in 1963. That’s a nearly 200% increase, even after adjusting for inflation.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And tuition at public universities increased by more than a third from 2010 to 2023.

Here’s a look at the proposed undergraduate tuition increases at University System of Maryland campuses, compared to those at a handful of other public and private colleges in the state.

A few things to know about this overview:

Housing and meal costs, which can add thousands to the price of a college degree, aren’t included here.

The table also doesn’t include the University of Maryland Baltimore, whose six undergraduate programs have different costs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And it’s worth noting that Frostburg State offers a special “regional” tuition rate for out-of-state students who live less than 120 miles away. The university is increasing that tuition by 2.1%, up to $20,248.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.