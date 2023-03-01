More layoffs expected at MICA as financial pressure builds

More job layoffs are expected at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, where administrators say plunging undergraduate enrollment has effectively made the historic city arts institution a smaller college.

At a Wednesday “State of MICA” event, college president Samuel Hoi told faculty and staff that the institution continues to suffer from the blows of the coronavirus pandemic, which sent students packing in March 2020 and kept international students from the campus the following fall. The college has seen lower-than-average residential undergraduate enrollment ever since: Hoi said the five-year average before the pandemic stood at about 1,700 students and has now leveled to 1,200 to 1,400.

While graduate admissions have increased, Hoi said it does not compensate for the loss of residential undergraduates. He said the college would offer employees voluntary separation first before undergoing an “institutional right-sizing” that reflects enrollment numbers.

He declared what’s known in the college as “changed enrollment circumstances,” a response to sudden or unplanned declines in student enrollment that cause financial effects unable to be offset by other means. In addition to job cuts, Hoi said the college also will redesign its “educational and operational model.”

“While it’s true that the pandemic triggered ... enrollment challenges, it is not the sole cause. There are larger factors at play,” he said. “It is painful to implement a process that will lead to departure of colleagues and friends. Our wish is to protect everyone and preserve all the positions. Regrettably, that is not a feasible scenario because of the of severity of the financial challenges.”

The campus community experienced a round of cuts ahead of the 2022 fall semester. Administrators slashed about 20 staffed and unstaffed positions, covering both unionized and non-unionized employees.

Campus amenities deemed non-essential, such as library hours, also were trimmed to save money, and faculty members say departmental budgets to spend on equipment, supplies and other utilities have decreased. Meanwhile, tuition increased by 3.4% this academic year.

Campus personnel have criticized the administration for its failure to protect jobs and find more creative solutions to the financial pressures. Hoi has been criticized for his more than $600,000 annual salary, although he said he took a 20% pay cut in the 2020 to 2021 fiscal year along with other faculty and staff members. More faculty and staff members have unionized in recent years in response to what some described as long-standing concerns about job security.

“Anxiety permeates the school right now, and we realize we have to maintain the quality of teaching and fulfill our obligation. It is very difficult to do that when you feel the ground shifting under your feet every day,” full-time faculty union member David Cloutier said in an interview with the Banner last year.

Hoi on Wednesday defended the cuts, citing the MICA faculty handbook which outlines what steps to take in difficult financial periods. “MICA has to downsize first in order to rebuild strength for the future,” he said.

The institutional turmoil has brought to the forefront old criticisms about the college’s high price tag in a changing economy. Faculty and staff said MICA administrators knew for years enrollment was expected to decline this decade given national trends in higher education. Some said they felt administrators could have done more to avoid layoffs and attract more students to the college.

Hoi, in an interview in October, said though he has heard the critics, MICA had taken steps to “right-size” itself to operate more responsibly within its means.

“I would say we’re on the path of recovery,” Hoi said. “Given all the signs that we have, my projection is that within two- to two-and-a-half years we’ll be back up ... So it’s a healthy, gradual kind of upward ramp.”

Located in Baltimore’s Bolton Hill neighborhood and adjacent to the city’s Station North Arts District, MICA is considered a vital city anchor institution, cultural gem and academic draw that attracts a diverse student body. It has revived through development a critical city corridor that serves as a gateway into Downtown Baltimore.

It also owns property and equipment worth close to $170 million, according to its latest publicly available financial records, and has some $117 million in endowment funds.

A review of its latest consolidated financial information shows a more than 25% drop in revenues last year, from $68.9 million in fiscal year 2020 to $50.3 million in fiscal year 2021. Meanwhile, expenses dropped from $92.6 million in 2020 to just under $75 million in 2021.

MICA spent less in 2021 on instruction, academic support and student services among other line items, according to the latest consolidated statement of activities. Salaries and wages also decreased from more than $44 million in 2020 to just under $38 million in 2021.

In the fall of 2020, members of MICA’s faculty assembly conducted a vote of no confidence in the executive leadership team, including Hoi, over concerns about financial transparency, breakdowns in communication and excessive workload demands. MICA’s board of trustees responded to the vote with a public letter, citing its commitment to Hoi as well as the “strategic direction of the college.”

“We must move forward together now to preserve MICA’s legacy for generations to come,” the response read. “This will require trust and collective goodwill.”