How do you climb a 21-foot granite obelisk covered in vegetable shortening? Carefully.

There will be the human pyramid strategy, where teams of Naval Academy midshipmen lock arms in ascending layers.

One particularly agile mid will scale this fleshy ladder in hopes of reaching a white sailor’s cap. Oddly, it is called a Dixie cup and is placed on the pointy top of a 21-foot-tall granite obelisk honoring the memory of a 19th-century sea captain who went down with a ship full of gold.

That agile mid will fall. And so will others starting at 8 a.m. as the Naval Academy Class of 2026 joins a list of plebes stretching back more than 60 years who have participated in one of the oddest of college traditions — the Herndon Monument Climb.

“The Herndon Monument Climb is the traditional culmination of plebe year at the Naval Academy,” an academy spokesperson explained in a statement Tuesday. “Demonstrating the teamwork and perseverance they have learned during their first year at the academy, the plebes build a human pyramid to remove the ‘Dixie cup’ hat at the top of the vegetable shortening-covered monument and replace it with an upperclassman’s hat.”

Well, that sounds straightforward. And you thought your college traditions were quirky.

Jim Cheevers, the retired Naval Academy Museum Curator, researched the climb in 2008 and discovered that its roots stretch all the way back to the post-Civil War era when the Herndon Monument was erected honoring Navy Cmdr. William Herndon.

In 1857, he went down with his ship, the SS Central America, during a hurricane off the coast of Cape Hatteras as it returned with passengers from California and 15 tons of gold. His widow raised funds for a monument, and the academy agreed to place it in front of the Naval Academy Chapel.

Plebes used to rush the area after finishing their freshman year because it had a reputation as a lover’s lane and they were prohibited from dating until they became sophomores.

By the early 1950s, freshmen began climbing the monument, and greasing the granite became a tradition. When commencement ceremonies were moved from June to May in the 1980s, the two events merged in the public mind.

This year, Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the academy superintendent, moved the climb up several days to make it follow the Sea Trials, the grueling, 14-hour obstacle course that plebes run as a much more serious end-of-year ritual.

Here are some facts about the climb.

Sophomores, dubbed “youngsters” in academy jargon, cover the monument with approximately 150 pounds of vegetable shortening.

The “Iron Company,” the plebe unit that wins the 2023 Sea Trials, goes first and leads all other plebes as they rush the monument.

The first year the academy recorded the time was 1958, when the Class of 1962 finished in 12 minutes. There were news reports from the previous year that a midshipman named John M. Truesdell did it in 12 minutes, according to Cheever.

The academy lists the fastest time as 1 minute and 30 seconds, which was recorded in 1968 by the Class of 1972. There was no grease used that year. The longest time was in 1994, when the Class of 1998 took 4:05:17 to finish. Youngsters that year glued and taped the Dixie cup to the top as a prank.

At some point, midshipmen began telling the story that the mid who captures the Dixie cup and replaces it with a midshipman’s cover will be the first in his or her class to reach flag rank. Not true, but in 1973 the superintendent at the time, Adm. William Mack, presented a pair of admiral’s shoulder boards to the mid who accomplished the swap. The tradition continues today.

Plebes will remove their shoes before starting the climb, a tradition that over the past 10 years has resulted in thousands of athletic shoes being donated to various charities through the Midshipman Action Group.

Commissioning week begins Monday and includes a show by the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team and wraps up Friday with graduation ceremonies. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to speak.