The footprint of Morgan State University may soon resemble “less of an open campus,” President David Wilson hinted less than one week after five people were injured during homecoming festivities at the historically Black institution.

During a speaking engagement Tuesday at the Banner’s iMPACT Maryland conference, Wilson said he will unveil a plan for the future of the northeast Baltimore campus at a town hall event at 5 p.m.

The plan comes just days after violence erupted on the Northeast Baltimore campus shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leading the university to cancel classes and homecoming events for the week. Police have released footage of several persons of interest in the case but have not announced any arrests.

Wilson went down a list of colleges where shootings have occurred making clear gun violence isn’t unique to Morgan State University. Classes were recently canceled at another historically Black university in Maryland, Bowie State University, where two people were also shot late Saturday night at the end of a week of homecoming festivities.

Still, colleges like Morgan State have to do more to combat it, Wilson said. The longtime university president said a less open campus doesn’t mean he wants to keep every non-student off the grounds.

It’s a “message to the bad actors that we don’t want you here,” he said.

Wilson also said universities will have to “think long and hard about having a sworn police force,” a topic that has generated significant debate in Baltimore.

Johns Hopkins University has long worked to create a private police force to patrol its campus as well as surrounding neighborhoods. The university successfully lobbied Maryland lawmakers to approve the initiative and is preparing to hire more police leadership in the coming months.

Meanwhile, some students, faculty and neighbors have organized protests and interrupted university events concerning private policing, which they worry will not have the same accountability and oversight as the Baltimore Police Department. The city’s police force is currently under a federal consent decree for practices that were found to violate city residents’ constitutional rights.

Hopkins leadership recently released a batch of draft policies that, if approved, will govern the private police department’s interactions with the public.