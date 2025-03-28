The U.S. Naval Academy will no longer consider race, ethnicity or sex as a factor in its admissions process, according to new court filings.

The move to end affirmative action at the Naval Academy comes despite a federal judge ruling last year that the practice was constitutional. Directives from the administration of President Donald Trump prompted the academy to reverse course, according to a court motion filed on Friday.

Trump in January issued an executive order noting that the armed forces, including military academies, should “operate free from any preference based on race or sex.” Days later, a memorandum from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth prohibited any Department of Defense component from establishing “sex-based, race-based or ethnicity-based goals for organization composition, academic admission or career fields.”

In response, Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Yvette M. Davids issued revised internal guidance in February noting that “neither race, ethnicity, nor sex can be considered as a factor for admission at any point during the admissions process, including qualification and acceptance,” according to court documents.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The move could end the academy’s legal battle with Students for Fair Admissions, which challenged its consideration of race in admissions last year. A federal judge in Baltimore upheld the Naval Academy’s admissions policies in December. Students for Fair Admissions appealed the decision.

Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said in a statement that the end of affirmative action at the Naval Academy “begins the restoration of meritocracy at our nation’s military academies.”

The Naval Academy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Trump has shown a keen interest in the nation’s military academies, ordering a review of their “leadership, curriculum and instructors.”

Last month, instructors at the Naval Academy were told they were no longer permitted to use materials in the classroom that taught about systemic racism and sexism, according to an internal email obtained by The Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Instructors were also told not to promote the concepts of “environmental justice” or “gender ideology.”

Trump also replaced the presidential appointees on the Naval Academy’s board of visitors.

U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth, a congressional appointee to the board, said in a statement that “The U.S. Naval Academy graduates the most qualified and capable individuals who have all passed the same set of standards and who simply want to serve their country.”

“A Navy and Marine Corps that reflects the diversity of our country is our strongest Navy and Marine Corps. The divisive culture wars that President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are choosing to foment don’t make our country any more safe—they only serve to divide.”

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.