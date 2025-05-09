A foreign passport is no longer an accepted form of identification to visit the U.S. Naval Academy, marking the latest change to the Annapolis military academy since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The policy was quietly announced on the U.S. Navy’s website. As of Wednesday, visitors accessing the Naval Academy must show a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or a state identification card. They can also present a U.S. passport, but not a foreign one, according to the website.

The shift comes as the Naval Academy makes other sweeping changes, many influenced by the Trump administration. It got new Trump-appointed board members, ended affirmative action in admissions, removed nearly 400 books from its library and uninvited a lecturer who planned to talk about the book ban.

The Naval Academy declined to comment on the identification policy. A spokesperson for the academy directed comment requests to Naval District Washington, though a representative for that office said that he couldn’t comment on the change.

The academy declined to address how the policy would affect foreign exchange programs or midshipmen whose parents are not U.S. citizens.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis, which delivers base operating support services to the academy, posted a notice on Facebook Tuesday night warning about the change.

“Non-US citizens can only visit the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis when escorted by a U.S. Citizen who has Department of Defense credentials and escort privileges and only for official U.S. Naval Academy or Naval Support Activity Annapolis sponsored events,” the notice reads.

“Even when properly escorted or sponsored, non-US citizens must still present an official passport upon request,” according to the post.

The Naval Academy tourism website, which offers four different types of tours every day, noted that some IDs are no longer accepted. Visitors to the Naval Academy Museum on campus will need to present a Real ID or U.S. passport as well.

