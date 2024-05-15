It’s that time of year again; flowers are blooming, summer is right around the corner and the U.S. Naval Academy plebes are climbing the 21-foot obelisk covered in vegetable shortening.
The plebes, or first-year Naval Academy students, have climbed the Herndon Monument every year since 1962 to signify end of the plebe life and the beginning of fourth-class midshipmen life.
They begin by building a human pyramid to remove the “dixie cup” hat at the top of the monument and replace it with an upperclassman’s hat. A thick layer of vegetable shortening complicates the task — 150 lbs. of the slick substance is slathered over the monument. If this wasn’t difficult enough, the plebes are sprayed with ice cold hose water as they claw at the greased-up sides of the monument. Switching the cap on top marks the end of the plebe life.
The ritual’s origin dates back to 1940, according to a history of the event by James Cheevers, the former senior curator at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. This task takes teamwork and perseverance to complete — last year’s climb took two and a half hours to complete.
“Push him up!” the plebes yelled as they hoisted Ben Leisegang, 20, onto their shoulders and up towards the top. Leisegang managed to place the cap on top, but failed to knock down the old one. A premature cheer erupted through the crowd but was quickly diminished once they realized they still had work to do. They once again hoisted Leisegang up towards the top where he successfully replaced the old cap with the new cap in a time of two hours, nineteen minutes and eleven seconds.
Kaitlin Newman is a photojournalist specializing in multimedia coverage. Her main areas of focus are politics, conflict, feature and breaking news.
She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Professional Writing from Towson University, which is where she is also the professor of photojournalism.