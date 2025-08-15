Marine Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte will assume command of the U.S. Naval Academy at a ceremony Friday afternoon, when he will become the military college’s 66th superintendent.

Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, the academy’s first female superintendent, will be properly relieved by Borgschulte in a change of command ceremony at 2 p.m. in Dahlgren Hall.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced without explanation last month that he was reassigning Davids to the Pentagon. Davids, who is also the first Hispanic person to hold the job, has led the academy since January 2024.

The changes comes amid the Trump administration’s war on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, though the Navy secretary has praised Davids’ leadership.

Davids served as superintendent at the Naval Academy for less than two years, which is unusual. By law, the superintendent of a service academy usually retires after serving in the position. The law does, however, allow for the possibility of the superintendent’s moving to a different role, at the discretion of the secretary of defense.

A Springfield, Missouri, native and 1991 academy graduate, Borgschulte previously served as deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs in Quantico, Virginia. Before that he was the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

He overlapped at Annapolis with Davids, who graduated from the academy in 1989. Her new role will be deputy chief of naval operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy, and Warfighting Development.