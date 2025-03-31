Though rain would eventually thin their numbers, about 250 protesters gathered outside the University of Maryland Francis Carey School of Law Monday evening.

They were there with signs, asking cars to honk and Orioles fans to cheer, objecting to a talk that Kevin Roberts, one of the authors of Project 2025, was giving to a group of law students.

The Monday night talk was organized by members of the Republican Law Society, a student group. Debate has ensued over whether the event would reinforce diversity of thought or spread hate on the law school campus. Roberts has likened abortion to slavery and the Holocaust and is against marriage equality.

Roberts is president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. He is widely considered the mastermind of Project 2025, a 900-page plan that pushes for firing federal employees, placing limits on the National Institutes of Health and cracking down on immigration. He made headlines last year for bragging about killing a dog with a shovel.

Neither the Republican Law Society nor the Heritage Foundation responded to requests for comment.

Protesters gathered before the talk began at 6:30 p.m., though the crowd began to thin out shortly after 7:30 p.m. as the rain became steadier.

Still, even amid wind and lightning, a group of about 50 protesters remained outside, chanting, “hey hey, ho ho, Kevin Roberts has got to go.”

One of the protest’s organizers, a law student named Wren, said they didn’t want to share their full name or appear at the protest without a mask for fear of being doxxed by the Federalist Society and other groups. But that didn’t stop them from showing up to the protest among cars and even city buses honking in support.

“Kevin Roberts is not who this law school is, and it’s not who this city is,” they said. “It’s about community coming out and showing support and solidarity.”

Wren said they heard from some classmates who did not attend the protest because of fears about getting detained or having their visas revoked.

“It’s important to show out for people that can’t come,” they said.

The talk was initially scheduled for March 3, but was canceled at the last minute due to illness.

Roberts was slated to speak with University System of Maryland Regents Professor Mark Graber to “highlight the conservative perspective” in a “fireside chat,” according to an advertisement for the event released by the Republican Law Society. The conversation will touch on “what law students should do both with Heritage and on their own as well as how everyone will be included in America’s meritocracy.”

A flyer that circulated online advertising the protest included images of rats and fists.

“Project 2025 is the blueprint being used to destroy our federal government, roll back our civil rights and destabilize the lives of everyday working people and students,” the flyer states.

Tom Cavallaro, right, with his wife Jill Vernon, left, who helped organize the protest. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

About 250 protesters stood outside the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

For Ronald Maylor, a lifelong Baltimorean, coming to the protest was a no-brainer.

“We have to fight the bully,” he said with a shrug as a city bus drove by, honking in support.

While he respects academic freedom, Maylor, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Johns Hopkins University alum, said he felt that colleges and universities “bend over backwards to try and feel fair and balanced,” and did not support Roberts’ appearance.

Tom Cavallaro, another protester and Baltimore resident, said he didn’t want to live in fear, “walking around anxious.”

“Kevin Roberts and Project 2025 have every right to be here,” Cavallaro, whose wife, Jill Vernon, helped organize the protest, said. “But so do we.”

The protest comes amid a crackdown on demonstrators on college campuses. Several pro-Palestinian activists have been detained by federal agents.

The law school’s dean, Renée Hutchins Laurent, told The Baltimore Banner in a statement before the initial event that she was “proud that our student groups are planning programs that promote diversity of thought and interrogate current legal and policy issues” and that it was “crucial that we uphold the right to free speech, even when faced with speech we find deeply offensive.”

