A scholarship program that helps send thousands of Maryland kids to college is safe from state budget cuts, at least for now.

In an updated budget proposal released Thursday afternoon, state lawmakers ignored a recommendation from the Department of Legislative Services to cut Sellinger scholarship funds in half for the second year in a row, a move that several college presidents said would have been devastating.

Sellinger scholarships are need-based and go to Maryland residents who attend private colleges in state. Established in 1973, the Sellinger program once helped 14,000 students access higher education each year, though that number has dropped to just over 5,000 after last year’s 50% cut to the program.

At some colleges, the scholarships go to hundreds of students — sometimes as many as 1 in 5 — often as a chunk of a larger financial aid package.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I feel incredible gratitude for the compassionate state leadership we have,” said Matt Power, president of the Maryland Independent College and University Association. “They really took the time and effort to understand the impacts that the cuts would’ve had on our students and campuses.”

The proposed budget, which leaves Sellinger funds intact, has to pass through the Senate and the governor’s office. Power said he feels cautiously optimistic about the budget moving forward.

The Department of Legislative Services had recommended the program be cut from about $72 million to $36 million this year, citing the state’s $2.7 billion deficit. The department could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

But those cuts would be detrimental to small private colleges with tight financial margins already, several of their presidents said.

“It means I can take a little bit of a breath for a minute,” Debbie Ricker, the president of Hood College, said of the updated budget plans. “We feel good about our advocacy efforts, and all of us are really excited that these cuts won’t impact our students.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On average, about two-thirds of students stay in the state that they graduate college in. That means Maryland students who receive Sellinger funds to go to an in-state college are more likely to work in the state.

College and university presidents emphasized the economic impact that their institutions have on the state in their pleas to lawmakers to protect the scholarships.

Mount St. Mary’s University President Gerard Joyce said the latest budget proposal shows the governor and legislature recognize private colleges’ contributions “not only through workforce development and employment but also through operational, capital, and student and visitor spending that helps sustain our communities.”

Students cross campus between classes at Mount St. Mary’s University, a small liberal arts university in the Catoctin Mountains near Emmitsburg. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

About one-fifth of Mount St. Mary’s 2,450 students received Sellinger scholarships this year, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Loyola University Maryland President Terrence Sawyer said the Sellinger funding was critical and that he was optimistic and grateful to state legislators for protecting it.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Loyola awarded about $11.5 million in Sellinger scholarships to 965 of its over 5,000 students this year.

College presidents helped organize a grassroots campaign, which includes students, alumni and other community members, against the cuts. Ricker said she learned a lot from working with other college presidents to fight the cuts.

“As presidents, we must be in a position to help educate our political decision-makers and thought leaders about the issues facing higher education,” she said.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.