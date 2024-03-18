The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A three-year United States Department of Justice investigation found that University of Maryland Baltimore County knew about allegations of sex discrimination by a former head coach and failed to properly respond.

The investigation found that the university did not devote enough resources to comply with Title IX, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in education, which allowed coach to sexually harass and discriminate against student athletes between 2015 and 2020.

“We take full responsibility for what happened, and we commit ourselves not only to addressing the failures, but also to rebuilding our community’s trust,” UMBC President Valerie Sheares Ashby said in an emailed statement to the campus community Monday afternoon.

The justice department found that Chad Cradock, who was the head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams until October 2020, engaged “in sex-based harassment, including unwanted sexual touching of male student-athletes, as well as sex discrimination against female student-athletes, on an ongoing basis for years.” Cradock died in March 2021.

“Our investigation found that University officials’ failure to intervene in these increasingly problematic behaviors allowed the Head Coach to do as he pleased without consequence, including engaging in physical sexual assaults and sex discrimination against his student-athletes,” the DOJ report stated.

Cradock had up to 79 students on the team at a time who spent time with him in and out of the pool, according to the report. He hosted official and unofficial gatherings at his home and demanded to know everything about their lives: grades, schedules, family dynamics, alcohol consumption, sex lives, mental health and sexually transmitted infections.

While some of the 70 people the DOJ interviewed said Cradock worked for the team’s best interest, “others said that he weaponized information against student-athletes to sexually abuse male student-athletes and control and manipulate team dynamics in a manner that harmed female student-athletes.”

On a daily basis, the DOJ report said, the male swimmers were subjected to unwanted sexual touching typically while wearing speedos and often in plain sight. Cradock would kiss them on the neck, hug them from behind, give them massages and trace his fingers from their belly buttons toward their genitals.

“These behaviors often occurred in view and earshot of other team members and other Athletics Department staff,” the report stated. “Several students reported to the Department their belief that Athletics Department staff were aware of the Head Coach’s sexually inappropriate behavior towards student-athletes. This conduct was so prevalent and so obvious, one student told us, ‘There’s no way no one knew.’”

The abuse continued even after one of the male swimmers reported it to the athletic department in 2019, according to the DOJ. The Justice Department also found that an “unknown number” of male swimmers experienced a “sexually hostile environment” while on the team “despite notice to the University as early as 2015 that the Head Coach engaged in sexual misconduct aimed at male students.”

Sheares Ashby, who became UMBC’s sixth president in 2022, said in her email to the university community that the findings will be difficult to read but it was important to do so “because understanding and acknowledging the findings will allow our community to begin the work of moving forward.”

She apologized to the students who were harmed but grateful to those who “spoke up and took action” using their “courage and strength.”

“And I am committed to ensuring that such failures never happen again. UMBC let you down, and we let our community down,” wrote Sheares Ashby. “We did not live up to our values, and that is inexcusable.”

She also said UMBC cooperated during the investigation and that the university will share a signed agreement with the DOJ that will specify “critical changes” in the way the school responds to reports of sexual misconduct and discrimination. However, changes will come sooner than that, according to Ashby. She created a new role called Vice President of Institutional Equity and Civil Rights when she took office. UMBC also changed the athletic department’s structure, governance and reporting mechanisms, she wrote. The athletic director reports straight to her.

“The failures between 2015 and 2020 identified by the DOJ were the collective responsibility of many individuals,” wrote Sheares Ashby. “Those who were identified as failing to comply with their Title IX obligations — whether through action or inaction — will be held accountable.”