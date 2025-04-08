International students at two University of Maryland campuses have had their visas revoked by the federal government, according to university officials.

The University of Maryland, College Park, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Tuesday joined the Johns Hopkins University and campuses across the country in publicly acknowledging a wave of visa cancellations affecting their students.

A spokesperson for UMBC said in an email that four international students had their visas canceled with no prior notice or explanation. A UMD spokesperson said only that the campus was among those nationwide whose students suddenly lost their ability to legally stay in the U.S.

UMBC discovered the visa revocations during a daily audit of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, also known as SEVIS, said Cherie Parker, director of media relations for the university. That website is run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to maintain information regarding student visas.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

UMBC leadership immediately reached out to the affected students, Parker said in the email. Some of the students are planning to immediately leave the country, while others are “have engaged immigration counsel and are exploring their options.”

It is still unclear why the students’ visas were revoked, Parker said, as neither the university nor the students have received an explanation from the federal government.

Read More Johns Hopkins says U.S. revoked visas for about a dozen students Apr 8, 2025

“We are coordinating with faculty and university leadership to ensure that students who choose to leave the U.S. are still able to complete their coursework and degree programs,” Parker said.

UMD officials did not answer questions about how many students had lost their visas. Hafsa Siddiqi, UMD’s director of media relations, said that the university’s International Students and Scholars Services office would “continue to communicate with impacted individuals to provide information specific to their situations.”

The news out of the two public universities follows a similar announcement from the Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday morning. Hopkins shared that “approximately a dozen” graduate students and recent graduates of the university had their visas revoked.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hopkins, which did not say when the visas were canceled, said it did not receive any information on what led to the action by the Trump administration, which has sought to crack down on students and visitors over their views on foreign policy or criminal activities. The school said it has “no indication that the revocations are associated with free expression activities on campus.”

In the last week alone, the Department of Homeland Security has revoked the visas of students studying at the University of Michigan, Harvard University and Duke University, among others, while some were also detained.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month he has signed letters daily to revoke student and visitor visas since taking office in January. Rubio also ordered diplomats overseas to scour the social media of students applying for visas to identify those who have criticized the United States and Israel.

“We are not going to be importing activists into the United States,” Rubio told reporters last month.

Most international students have F-1 visas, which they can receive with proof of enrollment in a college academic program approved by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Typically, F-1 visas last for the duration of a student’s college education and can be extended if the path to graduation takes longer than planned.

Those with student visas are temporarily afforded the same rights as American citizens.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.