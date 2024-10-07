Perhaps the most notable part of the scene on McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland late Monday afternoon was what it lacked.

There was no shouting or chanting. Students weren’t in each other’s faces. There wasn’t a line of campus police officers facing off protesters.

Instead, a few hundred campus community members gathered on the grass as the 6 p.m. interfaith vigil began. Most were on blankets, talking or listening to speakers, some with their laptops open to squeeze in assignments. Others stood in a circle around the main group, and still more were nearby flying kites with rainbow tails bearing slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea.”

The all-day event was hosted by the University of Maryland chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine with the goal of “commemorating a year of Israel committing a genocide against the Palestinian people,” said Holden Zeidman, a member of the student group and senior at the university. Throughout the day, students heard speeches and attended teach-ins from groups like Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, Zeidman said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Around 5 p.m., students were simply “spending some time in community” ahead of the vigil that almost didn’t happen.

The event was canceled in early September after it received initial university approval. The University System of Maryland, which oversees a network of public colleges including the College Park campus, decided in conjunction with the university it would not allow special events on Oct. 7 unless they “support a university-sponsored Day of Dialogue.”

Oct. 7 marks the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel, which cost 1,200 lives. Israel’s military response to the surprise attack has killed over 40,000 Palestinians and displaced even more, destroying large portions of Gaza.

Alumni fly a kite on the University of Maryland campus. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Several hundred students peacefully gathered. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Students for Justice in Palestine filed a federal lawsuit challenging their event’s cancellation. A judge sided with the students, allowing the vigil to move forward as long as organizers asked participants to identify themselves and followed university security’s crowd control measures.

The judge’s decision received some criticism from Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who said students have a right to feel safe.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“While I deeply respect the rule of law and due process, I think Oct. 7 is an inappropriate date for such an event,” Moore wrote in a statement.

In an email ahead of the event, Students for Justice in Palestine said planning had been “complicated” by the “chaos of the lawsuit.”

“Likely there will be a larger audience than we originally intended, and we are looking forward to engaging our community and growing together,” the email said. “Anti-Palestinian protesters are possible, however we are not intimidated by them.”

The contentious road to what has so far been a quiet event could be felt in some preventative measures. To access the space, participants had to consent to a bag search and go through a metal detector. The mall was fenced off from the surrounding area.

Zeidman said while some people who didn’t support the event made some comments to gathered community members, he didn’t see anything “too problematic” throughout the day and didn’t expect complications during the vigil, either.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Isaac Shiner, a junior with the Jewish student group Maryland Hillel, was walking back from Hornbake Plaza and what they called “Hostage Square” with other students holding displays of hostages that were taken by Hamas Oct. 7. They stopped to speak with event staff at the entrance of McKeldin Mall. Shiner said the display “brought the attention to where our emotions are.”

Isaac Shiner, a junior, is a member of the Jewish student group Maryland Hillel. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Shiner said he didn’t stop to talk with members of Students for Justice in Palestine.

“I’d love to have a conversation, a good faith conversation with anyone who would like to have a conversation, but I don’t think it’s in the spirit of their event right now to open up to the other side,” Shiner said. “I don’t think that’s what they’re looking to do, and I think it would be a little bit inappropriate if I confronted them at their event to bring in my own perspective.”

Later in the evening, Maryland Hillel will host an 8 p.m. vigil “to mark the one year anniversary of the October 7th massacre in Israel,” according to the organization’s Instagram, which called for participants to bring flags and wear provided shirts.

In a statement on that account, Maryland Hillel said it was “deeply disappointed” that Students for Justice in Palestine “will hold an event on the University’s largest public convening space on October 7th, the one-year mark of the largest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.” The post said student leaders were organizing awareness and “pro-Israel messaging” events for the anniversary.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In an email, Leah Bregman with Maryland Hillel said the vigil is set to last one hour, with students, staff, administrators and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, slated to speak. The event will include a prayer “for the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and all those who were victims of the Oct. 7th massacre,” Bregman said.

Ahead of the night’s events, the University of Maryland Police Department declined to provide specifics on planned security for the campus but said in an email it anticipated “expressive activity on McKeldin Mall and Hornbake Plaza.”

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.