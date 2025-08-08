The University of Maryland, College Park is renaming its Office of Diversity and Inclusion as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes to end programs that support marginalized groups nationwide.

The office’s new name will be “Belonging & Community at UMD,” according to the university’s website. The name came from a survey the university conducted on how to “enhance belonging” among the campus community. The survey was administered in the spring of 2024, according to The Diamondback, an independent student newspaper at the university.

The U.S. Department of Education issued a memo earlier this year warning that universities could lose federal funding over “race-based preferences” in admissions, scholarships and student life. Several higher education institutions in the Baltimore area are seeing the impacts of Trump’s executive orders targeting diversity efforts.

Towson University is among more than 50 institutions being investigated by the Education Department for alleged racial discrimination that excludes white and Asian students. The federal government terminated at least two dozen research grants at the University of Maryland, Baltimore and the Johns Hopkins University in March. Both institutions lost millions of dollars in funding.

Universities across the nation are renaming their diversity offices, programs and job titles. Cornell University, for example, changed its Office of Academic Diversity Initiatives to the Office of Academic Discovery and Impact. Other institutions are closing diversity programs altogether, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The UMD office is home to the university’s LGBTQ Equity Center; the Nyumburu Cultural Center, which serves Black students and employees; and Bias Incident Support Services. It also ensures the university’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers support to multiracial students through the Office of Multi-ethnic Student Education.

The university website says additional changes may be in the works. When asked to clarify, the university didn’t have an additional comment and pointed to its website.