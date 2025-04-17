Seven international students at the University of Maryland, College Park have lost their visas.

The state’s flagship university shared the news on Thursday, after previously declining to disclose the number of students impacted as the Trump administration cancels student visas en masse.

The seven at College Park are among a rising number of international students across the country who’ve suddenly lost their ability to legally stay in the U.S. More than 180 colleges and universities have identified nearly 1,200 international students and recent graduates who have lost their visas with little or no warning.

There are nearly 5,000 students at College Park that have student visas, according to the student newspaper. Of them, 84% have an F-1 visa, which grants international students a temporary stay in the country to attend an accredited academic institution.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The news comes after the Johns Hopkins University shared earlier this week that 37 of the university’s international students lost their visas. Four University of Maryland, Baltimore County students had their visas revoked as well, a university spokesperson said last week.

Several international students have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, arguing that the government denied them due process when it suddenly took away their permission to be in the U.S.

Three Maryland institutions signed an amicus brief last week supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the Trump administration from revoking student visas without cause and arresting, detaining and deporting noncitizen students and faculty. The University System of Maryland, which includes UMBC and UMD, was among those that signed; Johns Hopkins was not.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.