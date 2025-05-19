The University System of Maryland Board of Regents voted on Monday to authorize potential furloughs and temporary salary reductions for university employees.

The vote does not mean each of the 12 universities in the system will have to cut salaries or conduct furloughs. Rather, it gives schools the authority to pursue those options as colleges grapple with a 7% state budget cut and the loss of millions of dollars in federal grants.

The board’s meeting packet said that while institutions are “pursuing a range” of money-saving strategies, some may have to take “personnel-related actions,” such as furloughs or temporary salary reductions.

Maryland has cut over $150 million in funding to the state’s public university system. Earlier this year, System Chancellor Jay Perman warned that hundreds of jobs could be lost as a result of the cuts. The Trump administration has also canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants to Maryland institutions.

“The significant decline in both state and federal funding has placed increased pressure on institutional operating budgets,” the regents’ resolution reads.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore, announced last week it was facing a $33.8 million deficit and would impose salary reductions and layoffs. The deficit is because of state and federal funding cuts.

Other schools, like the University of Maryland, College Park; the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore; and Towson University have instituted hiring freezes. UMES is also expected to institute furloughs, eliminate some vacant positions and reduce its temporary workforce.

The plans may include institutional closures to help save money, but schools must continue with “essential services,” like class schedules, critical student services and, in relevant cases, patient care.

Plans to furlough employees or reduce salaries “may allow for exclusion of certain individuals,” according to the document, though no further specifics were included.

The plans universities submit must reflect the “best interests” of the schools and result in cost savings that “meaningfully” contribute to financial stability, the resolution states.

Any temporary salary reductions must be reversed by June 30, 2026.

Bowie State employees won’t be seeing any furloughs or salary reductions, a spokesperson said Monday. But the university did make the decision not to fill 50 vacant positions to save money.

Coppin State University will not be instituting furloughs or salary reductions, according to a spokesperson. At Salisbury University, there will be no layoffs or furloughs, and a spokesperson said salary reductions are “not expected at this time.”

Representatives for the University of Maryland, College Park; the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; the University of Baltimore; Towson University; and Frostburg State University did not immediately respond to press inquiries.

