Police investigating allegation that Aberdeen Middle School teacher sent sexually explicit video to student

Published on: March 28, 2023 9:39 PM EDT|Updated on: March 28, 2023 10:05 PM EDT

Police are investigating a complaint that a sexually explicit video featuring a teacher was sent to a student at Aberdeen Middle School. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Aberdeen Police are investigating an allegation that an Aberdeen Middle School teacher sent a sexually explicit video to a student.

School officials told police Monday morning that the video featured a teacher and had been sent to a student’s cellphone, which police seized.

Detectives are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed, according to a Police Department Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from Harford County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday evening.

Kristen Griffith contributed reporting.

