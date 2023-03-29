Police investigating allegation that Aberdeen Middle School teacher sent sexually explicit video to student

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Aberdeen Police are investigating an allegation that an Aberdeen Middle School teacher sent a sexually explicit video to a student.
School officials told police Monday morning that the video featured a teacher and had been sent to a student’s cellphone, which police seized.
Detectives are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed, according to a Police Department Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
Officials from Harford County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday evening.
Kristen Griffith contributed reporting.
Sign Up for Alerts