It seems one more seat has been decided in Howard County’s ultra-close school board race.

Andre Gao conceded the District 1 seat to his opponent Meg Ricks in a Facebook post over the weekend.

“I wish her success in listening and serving all students, parents, teachers, and our community as a Board Member,” Gao, 64, wrote on Sunday.

On election night, Gao had held a razor-thin lead of just 56 votes. Two days later, Ricks took the lead as county election officials tallied more mail-in ballots.

Ricks, 43, who ran unsuccessfully for an at-large school board seat in 2022, moved into the top spot late Thursday night, with 14,830 votes, or 51% to Gao’s 14,094 votes. More mail-in votes as well as provisional ballots are set to be counted on Wednesday.

In his concession post, Gao thanked the supporters who helped run his campaign and to all the voters he met when door-knocking.

Gao said he will continue to pay close attention to school issues — including the annual budget, classroom curriculum and school safety — and be an advocate for all Howard County students to receive “a better education.”

“I am confident that, together, we can provide our students with the best education possible for their future in a world of rapidly advancing science and technology,” Gao said.

Two school board races have yet to be called: District 4, where incumbent and current school board chair Jen Mallo leads her opponent, newcomer Julie Kaplan; and in District 5, where two newcomers, Andrea Chamblee and Trent Kittleman, vie for the seat. Since Election Day, Chamblee has grown her lead over Kittleman.