The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The field for Anne Arundel County’s school board candidates narrowed Tuesday night from 19 down to 13 candidates who will compete for seven elected seats in November.

All races are contested except District 2, with incumbent board President Robert Silkworth running unopposed. With just two contenders each, Districts 6 and 7 did not face a vote Tuesday’s primary election. In District 6, Edilene Barros and incumbent Joanna Bache Tobin will face off in November. In District 7, it’ll be Dawn Pulliam versus Jeremy York.

In the other four districts, the field narrowed from three or four candidates to two. Here’s who’s expected to advance to the general election, as of Tuesday night:

District 1: Brooklyn Park, Ferndale, Jessup, Linthicum

Incumbent Gloria D. Dent and Sarah F. Lacey are advancing to the general election.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dent is a Severn resident and an Army veteran, businesswoman and community organizer. She serves on the board of directors for Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation. She was appointed to the board in 2021 to serve out the term of the late Candace C.W. Antwine.

Former County Council member Lacey has experience as an attorney and engineer. The Jessup resident is also a mother of children who attended county schools. Lacey had previously announced she was suspending her campaign.

Not advancing are Ciera M. Harlee, a Brooklyn Park resident and teacher, and Hunter J. Voss, a lifelong Anne Arundel resident with an economics degree.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

District 3: Gibson Island, Pasadena

Erica McFarland and Chuck Yocum will advance to November’s election.

McFarland is a mother of two Anne Arundel County students and two graduates who has experience on the school system’s Citizen Advisory Committee and the Strategic Planning Steering Committee.

McFarland has said she wants to make the district a place where all can learn, grow and succeed. Key issues she plans to tackle include transportation and infrastructure, as well as prioritizing the mental health of students and career and college readiness, according to her campaign website.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Yocum is a senior manager of business and community development for the school system and the father of a Northeast High School junior and two graduates. Yocum serves as the president of the People’s Community Health Foundation and is the co-founder and president of the Caring Cupboard Food Pantry for students.

Yocum’s goal is to have a world-class school system that involves the business community in developing opportunities for our students to develop their career goals and prepare for a future that is ever-changing, according to his campaign website.

Jamie Hurman-Cougnet and Julia Laws will not be on November’s ballot.

District 4: Ft. Meade, Laurel, Odenton

Sarah J. McDermott and Stephanie Mutchler are advancing to the general election.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

McDermott, an Air Force veteran and mother of two Anne Arundel County students, serves as assistant commissioner for occupational and professional licensing at the Maryland Department of Labor, according to her Facebook page. McDermott is also substitute teacher in the school system. “It was during this time that I began to notice the dire need to support educators, students, and their families,” McDermott has said.

Mutchler, an Odenton resident and a longtime school district volunteer, said she wants all student to have the resources to be successful, staff to feel supported and parents to know how to be supportive.

“This includes knowing how to advocate and who to advocate to,” Mutchler said.

Juan Carlos Villao, a Laurel resident and assistant principal in Prince George’s County, will not advance to the general election.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

District 5: Arnold, Broadneck Peninsula, Severna Park

Incumbent Dana Schallheim and LaToya Nkongolo will advance to November’s election.

Schallheim, an Arnold resident, was elected to the board in 2018. She is endorsed by the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County.

“I decided to run again for a myriad of reasons including … protecting our students’ ability to learn and our teachers’ ability to teach in a welcoming, inclusive, censorship-free environment and ensuring that the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is implemented with fidelity,” Schallheim has said.

Nkongolo is a mother of an Anne Arundel County student and adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College. The Severna Park resident served as the social and emotional chair for the school system’s citizen advisory committee. Nkongolo has said many people encouraged her to run based on her experience as a mental health professional, community advocate and educator.

“I have witnessed firsthand the concerning decline in the academic, social, and emotional well-being of our children, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nkongolo said. “The persistent decrease in student performance and school safety has created a sense of dissatisfaction within the community and I could no longer sit on the sidelines and watch our schools decline even further.”

Tareque O. Farruk will not advance.