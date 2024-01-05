As part of an initiative to connect with a diverse community, Anne Arundel County Public Schools has launched Facebook pages specifically tailored for families fluent in Chinese, Korean, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

“The creation of these additional Facebook pages is a tremendous step forward in fulfilling our commitment to ensure every student and every family in AACPS genuinely has a sense of belonging in their school,” said Joanna Bache Tobin, president of the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

The Facebook pages include vital school district details such as calendar updates, announcements and weather-related information in the specified languages. Typically, families can also ask questions related to the posts in the comments section and can anticipate receiving assistance to navigate AACPS resources.

“We know that students have better academic, social and emotional outcomes when their families are engaged,” Tobin said. “Implementing communications in these additional languages will help foster more engagement with families who have previously faced barriers to fully participating in their children’s education. I applaud the Superintendent and his staff for this work and look forward to more innovative changes that will continue to support the achievement of each and every one of our students.”

School board member Dana Schallheim praised the effort in a comment on Facebook. “A huge congratulations to all staff who had a hand in developing these pages which will increase family engagement and improve inclusivity. Well done!”

Another commenter expressed an interest in a page aimed at a growing Filipino population and offered to help translate.

Chief communications officer Bob Mosier said the district works with bilingual facilitators to run the Facebook pages.

AACPS established a Spanish Facebook page back in 2022.

The school system’s Family Information Line provides another avenue for inquiries and assistance. Those who speak English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish or Urdu can call 410-222-5001 to address their needs and make inquiries.

The district’s various pages can be found at the following links: