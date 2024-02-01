Four of the seven elected members of the Board of Education are seeking reelection in the fall in the purple county

As the filing deadline approaches for Anne Arundel County school board races, four incumbents are seeking reelection while three others haven’t filed to run, meaning there might be a few fresh faces on the board after the November election.

As of Wednesday, 10 candidates had filed or announced their attention to run for seven seats in the purple county, where Democrats control the top offices. Interested persons have until 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 to file.

Incumbents seeking a new term are board President Robert Silkworth and members Joanna Bache Tobin, Dana Schallheim and Gloria Dent. Board members Corine Frank, Melissa Ellis and Michelle Corkadel have not filed for new terms.

An eighth board seat is designated for a student member. A virtual information night for high school juniors interested in becoming the student member is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Students are welcome to join the meeting through Google Meet, with the meeting link accessible on the CRASC website.

School boards are more divided than ever, with conservatives nationwide seeking to get school districts to remove books about sexual orientation and gender from curriculums and challenging what they view as liberal instruction about Black history and other topics.

Last July, the school board voted 4-3 to reject a proposal to restrict flags that could be displayed on school property — a measure that critics contended was written to ban symbols such as the rainbow pride flag.

The newly elected school board will need to address both the redistricting of the southern half of the county and the ongoing task of ensuring competitive compensation for AACPS employees, according to current board member Joanna Bache Tobin.

“Board of Education positions are critically important because in addition to governance, those who serve are liaisons between communities and schools,” said Bob Mosier, the chief communications officer for the school system.

Here is a look at how the board races are shaping up:

District 1: No candidate had filed in District 1 as of Wednesday, but Gloria Dent told The Baltimore Banner that she plans to seek reelection.

“After long thinking about my effectiveness as a board member, I will be running again to represent District 1,” said Dent, an Army veteran, businesswoman and community organizer who was appointed in 2021 to serve out the term of the late Candace C.W. Antwine. Her district includes Brooklyn Park and Hanover.

District 2: Robert Silkworth has filed for reelection in the district that includes Glen Burnie and Severn. The Brooklyn Park High School graduate taught in the county schools for 49 years before winning election in 2020. He was elected board president in December.

“I am running for the KIDS. I believe, just as Dr. Bedell believes, that we are a good school system. We can and we will become a great school system,” Silkworth told The Baltimore Banner in an email, referring to Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell. “I always talk about the Power of Relationships! I believe in open communication and collaboration. I have worked very hard since my election to make a difference for our KIDS and for our teachers and staff. I will continue to do so.”

District 3: Corine Frank has not filed for reelection in District 3, which includes Pasadena and Riviera Beach. Frank, who served as executive director of the Maryland Republican Party, had backed the controversial flag policy.

Declaring that “We need the right mom for the job,” Jamie Hurman-Cougnet has filed to run. She serves on the Citizens Advisory Committee and notes that she has been active in county schools for a decade.

“AACPS must rebuild trust with parents, students, and the community at large,” she said. “From every Board of Education member to each classroom teacher, trust is paramount for effectively educating our children.”

Erica McFarland, a mother of two graduates and two current students at Chesapeake High School, is also running.

McFarland said she is excited about the future of AACPS under Bedell’s leadership and says she would love to work with him to make the district a place where all can learn, grow and succeed.

“I love people — our amazing educators, our hardworking support staff, our families and our students,” she said. “I am thoughtful in listening to concerns, engaging in conversation and in collaboratively coming up with creative and effective solutions.”

A third candidate, Charles “Chuck” Yocum, is a county schools employee and the father of two graduates and a Northeast High School junior.

Yocum cited his experience as “a classroom teacher who moved into administration at Central Office” and went on to hold various positions in operations and instruction.

“I see the system from the 35,000-foot level, not just as an outsider looking in,” Yocum said.

District 4: Melissa Ellis, whose six-year term is ending at the end of the year, has not filed for reelection. Neither she nor Frank responded to requests for comment on their plans.

But Odenton resident Sarah McDermott has thrown her hat in the ring in District 4, which includes Fort Meade.

McDermott, an Air Force veteran and the mother of two Arundel Middle School students, currently serves as assistant commissioner for occupational and professional licensing at the Maryland Department of Labor, according to her Facebook page.

“I proudly worked as a substitute teacher for AACPS schools — specifically Manor View Elementary and MacArthur Middle Schools,” she wrote. “It was during this time that I began to notice the dire need to support educators, students, and their families.

District 5: Dana Schallheim was elected in 2018 to represent a district that includes Arnold and Severna Park.

“I decided to run again for a myriad of reasons including … protecting our students’ ability to learn and our teachers’ ability to teach in a welcoming, inclusive, censorship-free environment and ensuring that the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is implemented with fidelity,” Schallheim said. “With every seat up for reelection this year, it’s important to retain members with a voting record of supporting all students, teachers, and staff who also have a wealth of historical knowledge of how the Board and school system work. Now is not the time to open the door to extremist candidates who are more interested in banning books and rewriting curriculum under the guise of ‘getting back to basics.’”

LaToya Nkongolo, an AACPS mom and adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College, has expertise in addressing mental health and addiction issues. She is a member of the city of Annapolis’ Naptown Anti-Dope Drug Prevention MoveMeant.

“Many members of the community encouraged me to run for the Board of Education based on my experience as a mental health professional, community advocate and educator,” Nkongolo said. “Additionally, I have witnessed firsthand the concerning decline in the academic, social, and emotional well-being of our children, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The persistent decrease in student performance and school safety has created a sense of dissatisfaction within the community and I could no longer sit on the sidelines and watch our schools decline even further.”

Nkongolo, who ran unsuccessfully for state delegate in 2022, was arrested on the night of Jan. 28 during a traffic stop. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and other traffic-related charges. She did not respond to an email and phone call from The Baltimore Banner.

District 6: Joanna Bache Tobin, who recently completed two years as school board president, said she is seeking a second four-year term representing District 6 seat to continue the progress that has been made. Tobin’s website touts her “over 20 years of experience in education governance and oversight at the K-12 level and teaching at the college and continuing education level.”

“[I want to] have the continuity on the board to continue to support the good work that I think Doctor Bedell is doing as our superintendent,” she said. “And I also have always had a particular interest in and concern for special education and I want to make sure that we continue to do some work to improve special education outcomes and improve all the opportunity gaps in our system.”

Tobin, who has postgraduate degrees from St. John’s University and Georgetown University, is also pleased that other board members are seeking reelection.

“We all vote very much with the best interests of our students in our minds,” said Tobin, whose district includes Annapolis and Crownsville. “We all care deeply about our students and the school system. And we shall see who else is elected and if we are all reelected or not.”

District 7: Michelle Corkadel has not filed for reelection in District 7, which includes Crofton and Lothian. But she told the Capital Gazette in January that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

As of Wednesday, the only candidate to file in District 7 was Jeremy York, an Edgewater resident and Marine Corps veteran. His campaign website stresses his journey from early childhood hardship, including undiagnosed learning disabilities and barely graduating from high school, to his earning an MBA and becoming a strategist with an education technology company.

“Driven by a lifelong journey of overcoming personal and educational challenges, my campaign is dedicated to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and equitable educational environment in our community,” York’s website said.