Anne Arundel Superintendent Mark Bedell on Wednesday unveiled a hotly anticipated school redistricting plan that would send up to 1,500 South County students to new schools starting in the 2026-27 academic year.

Redistricting may be necessary as the county grows and school enrollment swells, but few experiences are more agonizing for parents, many of whom studied the school system closely when deciding where to live.

Bedell said his proposals were informed by a flood of feedback submitted online as well as the spirited, sometimes charged public meetings the district held this spring.

“This is the next step in a long process and there will be plenty of discussion and opportunity for public comment between now and the time our Board adopts a plan in November,” Bedell said.

Bedell presented two redistricting options and encouraged school board members to adopt one as written, or to modify the plans as they see fit. One option would impact about 400 more students than the other. Otherwise, the two options share many of the same characteristics.

Responding to concerns voiced by parents, the plans recommend keeping Edgewater students in their current schools and would increase the official capacity of Crofton High so fewer students are reassigned to other schools. This move requires state approval and would allow more students to attend Crofton.

Both of Bedell’s proposals would:

Change elementary school boundaries in the Arundel and Meade clusters to address new and planned housing developments in Two Rivers and Odenton Town Center.

Reassign some elementary school students from Davidsonville Elementary to Central Elementary.

Adjust the middle and high school boundaries in the Arundel, Crofton and Meade clusters to relieve overcrowding.

Move high school students in the Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary attendance area from Annapolis High, which is overcrowded, to South River High.

Shift middle and high school students living in the Nantucket Elementary attendance area from Crofton Middle and Crofton High to Arundel Middle and Arundel High.

Bedell’s second redistricting option would also send the portion of the Apex Arts program currently housed at Annapolis High to a new, not yet identified location.

This is a developing story and will be updated.