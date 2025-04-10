The Baltimore City school board voted to ban cell phones during the school day beginning next school year, enacting one of the toughest policies in the region.

Students will not be allowed to look at their phones between the first and last bell of the day, and not in hallways between classes, during lunch or recess.

Phones will have to be powered off, secured in a locker or in a central area of the school for middle schoolers.

High school students would need to have them secured in their lockers. The rule would apply to smartwatches, too.

The board took the action on Tuesday night after about 20 schools successfully piloted bans during the first half of the school year.

In surveys, city students said they dislike being separated from their phones, but their mental health had improved as well as their grades.

