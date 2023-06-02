Many Baltimore city public schools to dismiss early today due to heat

With temperatures expected to reach 93 degrees today, Baltimore City Public Schools announced on Twitter that schools without air conditioning will dismiss early.

District offices and schools with air conditioning will be open and on a regular schedule.

In the tweet, the school system noted that it maintains 160 buildings, and that since 2017 it has decreased the number of schools without air conditioning from 75 to 13.

The 13 schools that will dismiss early are:

Baltimore City College (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove (Early release at noon)

City Springs Elementary/Middle School (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School (Early release at 1:15 p.m.)

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

Furley Elementary School (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School (Early release at noon)

National Academy Foundation (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

New Era Academy (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

The Mount Washington School (lower building) (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Five additional schools that have air conditioning will close early because their systems are under repair, the district noted. Those schools are:

Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School (Early release at noon)

Mary Winterling (Early release at noon)

Arlington Elementary School (Early release at 1:15 pm)

Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

Pimlico Elementary/Middle School (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

Three schools and alternative programs will also dismiss early because they do not have air conditioning and the buildings are not owned by the school district. They are:

Midtown Academy (Early release at noon)

Empowerment Academy (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

Youth Opportunity (Early release at 1:00 p.m.)