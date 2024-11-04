Starting Monday in Baltimore County, drivers who pass a stopped school bus with red flashing lights will face a $250 ticket.

“It’s a much-needed program so that we can protect our students when you consider the number of kids struck by motorists,” Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

School buses in the county are equipped with four cameras that capture video and photos of license plates, allowing authorities to identify violators.

Drivers in both directions must stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus with flashing lights. If a median divides the roadway, only drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

“It takes every single one of us doing our part to keep children safe as they walk to school, cross our roadways, and get on and off the school buses,” said Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers.

Last month, the Police Department said it had issued more than 5,500 warning citations since the school bus cameras were turned on for the first day of school, Aug. 26.

