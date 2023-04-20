Baltimore County’s last day of school will be a week earlier than planned

Published on: April 20, 2023 11:38 AM EDT

Scenes from inside Berkshire Elementary School. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Public Schools has adjusted the year end date for all schools, BCPS announced Wednesday.

The last day of school for students and teachers will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, as previously scheduled.

BCPS said the adjustment was made because they did not use any of the five days built into the academic calendar for inclement weather this year.

You can find more information at the BCPS calendars page.

