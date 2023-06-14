Baltimore County school board OKs $310,000 annual salary for incoming superintendent

The Baltimore County school board has approved a $310,000 annual salary for Myriam Yarbrough, the district’s incoming superintendent.

The salary is included in a new four-year contract for Yarbrough that was approved by the Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting. It was the last meeting for Superintendent Darryl Williams, who decided not to seek a second term after four years with the system. When he was hired in 2019, his salary was $290,000. Now, it’s $301,716.

The school system stated that Yarbrough’s contract will be online on Wednesday.

The board, largely made over since the fall by elections and new appointments, tapped Yarbrough for its top post last month over candidates from Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri. She was the only candidate who had not ran a school system and the only candidate with experience in Baltimore County Public Schools.

She started her career there as a chemistry teacher, then served as an administrator in Montgomery County before returning to Baltimore County in 2020, for a job in the system’s central office. As deputy superintendent, the job she now holds, she earns $243,110 a year, according to the state.

Yarbrough plans to hold six forums to inform the public of her priorities starting on Thursday at New Town High School in Owings Mills.

At his last meeting, Williams offered parting words for students, parents, teachers, and central office staff. He said he hopes the board will support Yarbrough when she begins her tenure. He said he and his wife will remain in the area and that he is ready for a new challenge in his life but did not say what it will be.

Williams also said he knows Yarbrough will keep students at the center and that she has “the skills to make the system thrive.”

