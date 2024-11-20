Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday that the district is refining their initial plans for the 2025-2026 budget as the state faces heavy constraints.

Last week, the state Spending Affordability Committee shared that funds set aside for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a multi-billion-dollar education reform package, will be all used up by 2028.

