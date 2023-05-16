Baltimore County school board selects Myriam Yarbrough as next superintendent

The Baltimore County Public Schools board announced Myriam Yarbrough will be the new superintendent of the school system.

Yarbrough currently serves as the deputy superintendent of the system and was the only finalist who works in the school system. She became the deputy in December 2021 after joining the system in 2020, quickly rising through the ranks under Darryl Williams. Previously, she was the chief of the system’s Division of Organizational Effectiveness, the executive director of secondary schools in the west zone and the director of school performance.

The board started off with 24 candidates from 15 states and narrowed it down to four: Myriam Yarbrough, Baltimore County’s deputy superintendent; Robert Taylor, a former North Carolina deputy state superintendent; Kenny Rodrequez, superintendent of Grand View Consolidated School District No. 4 in Missouri; and Jason Glass, a commissioner at the Kentucky Department of Education.

A superintendent contract has to be in place by July 1.

Yarbrough will take over a school system that has been through a tumultuous eight years that included failures in leadership, a pandemic and a ransomware attack. The county has been without stable education leadership for the past decade. Superintendent Dallas Dance, hired in 2012, was convicted of corruption. An interim leader, Verletta White, hoped to get the job but stayed just two years. Williams faced criticism for flagging academic performance, school bus delays and allegedly creating an unsafe learning environment. He didn’t seek a second term. In addition, a divided school board has, until recently, bickered over numerous decisions.

The next superintendent will be expected to fix a host of problems that have accumulated during those years, including drops in academic achievement and a growing question about whether resources are equitably distributed in a school system with growing Black and Hispanic enrollment. The school system saw families leave during the pandemic, and enrollment dropped by 4,000 students.

The superintendent will have more money to help address those problems, however, thanks to funding expected from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.