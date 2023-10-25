12 Baltimore County students injured in school bus crash

A school bus was involved in a Wednesday morning car accident that injured a dozen students, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Ebenezer Road and U.S. Route 40, Baltimore County Police Department said. The bus was transporting kids to Vincent Farm Elementary School in White Marsh. Police said 12 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the assistant principal was on the scene.

The principal of Vincent Farms notified the bus riders’ parents in a letter. “We followed our protocol for bus accidents and all students were evaluated by EMS,” the letter stated. “Several students were injured and are being transported to a local hospital.”

The principal told parents the remaining students are safe and will be brought to school when police “give the all clear,” and that the crash is being investigated by the school system’s Office of Transportation.

Baltimore County Police said the crash happened when the school bus was traveling in a right lane toward a red light.