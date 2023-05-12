Deputy superintendent among finalists for Baltimore County schools chief

The Baltimore County school board has narrowed the superintendent search to four finalists:

Myriam Yarbrough, Baltimore County’s deputy superintendent;

Robert Taylor, a former North Carolina deputy state superintendent;

Kenny Rodrequez, superintendent of Grand View Consolidated School District No. 4 in Missouri;

and Jason Glass, a commissioner at the Kentucky Department of Education.

WBAL TV first reported the finalists, and multiple sources close to the search confirmed with The Banner that the four are in the running to replace Superintendent Darryl Williams. A spokesperson for the school system declined to comment.

The board hired the firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC to conduct the search. The school system stated last month the firm recommended 24 candidates from 15 states. Interviews were held this week, and the board is expected to announce its selection this month. A superintendent contract has to be in place by July 1.

Consultants with the firm held input sessions in March to hear what stakeholders — like parents, school staff and students — want to see in the new superintendent. One of the common traits families said they wanted was a person who already knows the system. Of the final four, Yarbrough is the only one who currently works for Baltimore County’s school system.

Yarbrough was named in a lawsuit filed in April by the former chief of human resources, Shiria Anderson, who is accusing the school system of wrongful termination.

The school system declined an interview request for Yarbrough.

This story will be updated.

A previous version of this article misstated Robert Taylor's title. He is no longer a deputy superintendent with North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.