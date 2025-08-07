Federal education officials have opened an investigation into the Baltimore City schools for anti-semitism following a complaint by the Anti-Defamation League filed last month.

The ADL complaint alleged that school officials ignored incidents of discrimination and harassment by teachers and students, a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The U.S. Department of Education announced the investigation Thursday morning.

“The allegations that Baltimore City Public Schools tolerate virulent Nazi-inspired anti-Semitic harassment of its Jewish students is at once appalling and infuriating,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement. “Too many of our nation’s educational institutions are failing American students by inculcating in them a loathing for their own country and fellow citizens and a tolerance and acceptance for a deeply destructive ancient hatred.”

The school system said in a statement it is “committed to fostering a culture of tolerance, respect, and civility.

“Bullying and harassment have no place in our schools, and we unequivocally reject antisemitism and hate in any form,” the statement said.

The school system said it encourages anyone with concerns about bullying and harassment to report them. When they are reported, the school system said it will investigate and resolve them.

The ADL complaint said system leaders knew schools were hostile places for Jewish students and did not address complaints of antisemitism, harassment and bullying. Jewish parents identified problems and suggested remedies, the complaint said, but the school system ignored their concerns or didn’t take enough action.

Those incidents made Jewish students feel isolated and afraid, the complaint argued.

In one incident the ADL says that swastika graffiti appeared on a number of Baltimore school properties and that a teacher at Bard High School Early College said to the class “I’m about to go all Nazi on you.”

Students at the Mount Washington School, an elementary and middle school, texted Jewish classmates with links to a “Zionist or Nazi?” quiz, made Nazi salutes and threatened to bring Hamas to the country, the complaint alleges.

Andre Riley, the executive director of communications for the district, said he could not get into specifics about the status of the Bard High School teacher but noted that the teacher is still employed by the district. The system is taking steps to ensure a safe environment for students, he added.

The “right steps,” Riley said, were taken conducting the investigation on both the Bard High School and the Mount Washington school.

The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the bases of race, color, and national origin in education programs and activities receiving federal funding.

This is a developing story.

