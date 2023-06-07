More than 500 students graduated from Broadneck High School in Annapolis on Tuesday — but their diplomas don’t say so.

Instead, the fancy script below each student’s name reads “Broadbeck High School.”

Quickly, people took to social media to share the mistake.

“It’s good to have some humor and I’m sure it will be worked out. Something they’ll never forget,” wrote one commenter.

One senior was excited to be a part of Broadbeck High School’s first graduating class.

People also pointed out the high school is not alone in its mistake. In 1990, midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy graduated from the “Navel Academy,” instead.

In an email sent to families of seniors Wednesday morning and provided to The Banner, Principal Rachel Kennelly said the school “was alerted” to the mistake after the graduation ceremony Tuesday, and then tried to figure out what happened.

A proof of the diploma from the printer had spelled the school’s name correctly, Kennelly wrote. But at some point in the printing process the error was introduced.

“Though it does not seem to be an error on the school’s behalf, I sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize that it occurred at all. It is an error that I find unacceptable, but luckily is also one that can be remedied,” she said.

The printing company is going to reprint the diplomas and will provide new ones to graduates, said Maneka Monk, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County school system.

Meanwhile, a sign outside the school was changed for a short time Wednesday to poke fun at the typo. Someone used paint or tape to change the “N” in the school’s name to a “B.”

Monk said she doesn’t know who did it, but appreciates “them having humor about the situation.”